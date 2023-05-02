Paul Deasy leaves role as Cork City FC's Commercial Manager

Deasy joined the club in 2019 and played a huge part in attracting new sponsors and partners to the Rebel Army.
LEAVING ROLE: Brian O’Sullivan, Zeus Founder and Owner with Dermot Usher, Paul Deasy at the Watergrasshill logistics facility

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 16:46
Andrew Horgan

Cork City have confirmed that Commercial Manager, Paul Deasy, is to leave the club.

Deasy joined the Leesiders in January 2019, and played an important role in attracting many new sponsors and partners to the Rebel Army, as well as spearheading a number of other initiatives in the areas of fundraising, marketing and merchandise.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Chief Operating Officer, Éanna Buckley, said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Paul for the significant contribution he has made in the last four and a half years.

"Despite the club enduring some very difficult times, Paul worked extremely hard to grow our income streams in a number of areas, which has been an important factor in the club’s resurgence.

Rockmount's Gearoid O'Leary & Ken Howie; Cork City's Paul Deasy.

"We are very grateful to Paul for the dedication and professionalism he has brought to the role. We thank him sincerely for his time at the club and wish him the very best for the future.”

Commenting on the news, Deasy, who previously represented the club on the pitch, added: “It is with a heavy heart that I leave my role with Cork City FC.

"I like to think that I have left the different areas of the club that I was involved in a better place than when I took over, lots of positive changes put in place and partnerships formed that I hope will stand the club in good stead for a long time to come.

"Lastly, I would like to thank everyone who I have crossed paths with in the club both directly and indirectly, too many to mention individually but everyone has been nothing but good to me over the last number of years.

"I look forward to attending games now with my family and supporting all the teams in the club from the stands.”

