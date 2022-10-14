You'll have to pay a new levy to enter races and events under new Athletics Ireland plans

THE nation’s 700,000 runners and joggers are set to be charged a levy on top of entry fees to take part in organised runs and recreational events under a new taxation being introduced by Athletics Ireland (AI).

Under the new system, anyone who is not a member of an athletics club, and who enters any AI-approved races will have to pay an extra €2 fee to be eligible to run, which must be renewed at every event they enter, with that money going to elite athletic programmes.

The charge comes in the form of a temporary race permit – a one-day licence (ODL) - and will cover up to 700 events each year, including the Dublin and Cork City Marathons, as well as the Women’s Mini Marathon.

The monies raised will be channelled to Athletics Ireland’s High-Performance Unit for the funding of elite athletes, which it said “will directly support the delivery of our high-performance programme for further international success”.

The One Day Licence system will be introduced on January 1, and race organisers will have to sign up to and use a race registration system approved by Athletics Ireland – Eventmaster.

However, the new plans to increase income for AI has been met with some résistance from within the athletics federation.

On Wednesday, members of the Munster Board questioned the constitutionality of such a move, arguing that such a radical overhaul of rules needed to be passed by congress and not just approved by the Board of Athletics Ireland.

In a statement, Athletics Ireland said its Board approved the additional fee “following significant working group activity, live online trials, Finance & Risk Committee work and Board discussion over the last two years”.

“Athletics Ireland is establishing the requirement for all non-AAI members participating in permitted Athletics Ireland recreational events to purchase a €2 one day licence (ODL),” it said.

“All revenue generated from this initiative will directly support the delivery of our high-performance programme for further international success.” Under the new operation only those who are non-members of clubs will pay, a move which AI said “places a value on club membership”.

The organisation will create “a results database from permitted events” which will allow greater communications with athletes outside of clubs, allowing the federation greater commercial gain.

Athletics Ireland added: “The President and CEO are currently visiting the provinces and larger Counties to communicate the details of this new system and educational webinars will be available from November to upskill all in how to use the new system.”