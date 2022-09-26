Different class: Cork City and UCC agree five-year extension to partnership

Cork City FC and University College Cork have agreed a five-year extension to their partnership that will see players from across the club gain scholarships.

The arrangement, which has run for a decade, will ensure players from both the men’s and women’s team are afforded equal opportunity to further their footballing careers while studying at the university.

As part of the deal, UCC retains its position as Official Academic Partner to the Airtricity League First Division leaders and the university’s logo will appear on the sleeve of the men’s team’s home and away kits from next season until at least 2027.

“At UCC we pride ourselves on developing our graduates in a holistic sense beyond their academic endeavours," said UCC President Prof John O’Halloran." We value sport as a key component of the third level student experience, playing its part in supporting this development of students in a healthy, social and high-quality environment.

“We are delighted to extend this long-running partnership with Cork City, as we have seen first-hand the positive outcomes it has yielded. Since 2012 we have worked together to dispel the notion that young players must forgo their education if they are to enjoy successful footballing careers.

“Thanks to our collective effort we have produced players who have obtained third-level qualifications while forging their footballing careers both here and overseas. This extension means our partnership with Cork City will run for at least 15 years continuously – we are proud supporters of the Rebel Army here at UCC.”

As part of the agreement UCC and City will also work together to develop a research proposal in relation to the governance of football, develop UCC’s Degree in Sports Studies, Nutrition and other relevant sport and health-related academic matters.

“Everyone at the club is delighted to be continuing our partnership with UCC," Cork City Chairman Declan Carey said. "Over the last number of years, their support has been invaluable to the club and we look forward to this next chapter of our continued association with them.

“The formal addition of the women’s team to the partnership is another very positive step and one we are very pleased to be taking. Several players have combined their studies at UCC with playing for the club and this has set them up well for the future, both on and off the pitch. I am sure that this new partnership will offer further opportunities to players who will come up through the ranks over the next number of years.”