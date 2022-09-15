Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Chicago Bulls jersey sells for record $10.1m

A jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals – a period chronicled in the hit Netflix documentary The Last Dance – has attracted a record price of $10.091million at auction.

The sum is the highest ever for a piece of sports clothing, eclipsing the $9.28m paid for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona during the “Hand of God” game against England at the 1986 World Cup. An autographed player card of Jordan sold for $2.7m in October 2021. The record for any sports-related item was the $12.6m paid for a Mickey Mantle baseball card, which sold in August.