Tallaght Stadium naming rights put out to tender 

South Dublin County Council have confirmed they've started the process.
SQUARE DEAL: Tallaght Stadium could be renamed.

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 12:25
Brendan O'Brien

Tallaght Stadium is to join the growing list of Irish venues that are using naming rights as a source of extra income with South Dublin County Council’s confirmation that they have opened up a tender process for the ground.

The sales pitch includes the stadium’s status as home ground for SSE Airtricity League champions Shamrock Rovers, who are also involved in the group stages of the Europa Conference League, the Republic of Ireland women’s senior team and the national men’s U21s.

Leinster Rugby have also played pre-season friendlies at the stadium.

The venue is currently in the process of being extended and upgraded with €11.5 million going towards the construction of a new North Stand that will take the capacity above 10,000 and work on corporate and other facilities in the West Stand.

Due to be completed next July, it will ensure its Uefa Category 4 status which would allow it to host all Uefa competitive fixtures including internationals, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League games.

With temporary on-field seating, the venue could hold up to 20,000 people and South Dublin County Council intends to use the stadium as a major concert and event centre, with the first large-scale concert planned in the next 18 months.

“This significant commercial opportunity represents another exciting milestone in the development of Tallaght Stadium,” said Daniel McLoughlin, Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council.

“The venue has proved to be an incredible success within South Dublin County and in Tallaght, serving as a unique identifier, source of pride and focus point for the wider community.

“The naming rights to the stadium represents a unique opportunity for a new commercial partner to be right at the heart of a thriving community which will benefit directly with the reinvestment of funds arising in local sporting and community projects.”

