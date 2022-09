The NFL's bottom line: Profits to make your eyes water

AFC North

BALTIMORE RAVENS.

Valuation: $3.9 billion (19th).

Principal owner: Steve Bisciotti.

Home venue: M&T Bank Stadium (70,745).

Average attendance 2021: 70,537.

Arena operator: In-house franchise operation on behalf of Maryland Stadium Authority Stadium naming rights partner: M&T Bank (US$6 million a year, signed 2017, expires 2027).

Social media following: 5.8 million.

CINCINNATI BENGALS.

Valuation: $3 billion (32nd).

Principal owner: Michael Brown.

Home venue: Paycor Stadium (65,515).

Average attendance 2021: 60,325.

Arena operator: In-house operation on behalf of Hamilton County, Ohio.

Stadium naming rights partner: Paycor (up to US$10 million per year, signed 2022, expires 2038).

Social media following: 3.7 million.

CLEVELAND BROWNS.

Valuation: $3.85 billion (21st).

Principal owner: Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

Home venue: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,431).

Average attendance 2021: 67,431.

Arena operator: In-house franchise operation on behalf of the City of Cleveland.

Stadium naming rights partner: FirstEnergy (US$6 million a year, signed 2013, expires 2029).

Social media following: 4.4 million.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS.

Valuation: $3.975 billion (17th).

Principal owner: Rooney family.

Home venue: Acrisure Stadium (68,400).

Average attendance 2021: 60,488.

Arena operator: Dual tenant operation with the University of Pittsburgh on behalf of Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

Stadium naming rights partner: Acrisure (‘more than’ $10 million per year, signed 2022, expires 2037).

Social media following: 13.1 million.

AFC East.

BUFFALO BILLS.

Valuation: $3.4 billion (29th).

Principal owner: Terry and Kim Pegula.

Home venue: Highmark Stadium (71,608).

Average attendance 2021: 67,816.

Arena operator: Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

Stadium naming rights partner: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York (value not reported, signed 2021, expires 2031).

Social media following: 3.5 million.

MIAMI DOLPHINS.

Valuation: $4.6 billion (13th).

Principal owner: Stephen Ross.

Home venue: Hard Rock Stadium (64,767).

Average attendance 2021: 64,374.

Arena operator: Franchise owned and operated.

Stadium naming rights partner: Hard Rock ($250 million total, signed 2016, expires 2034).

Social media following: 4.7 million.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS.

Valuation: $6.4 billion (2nd).

Principal owner: Robert Kraft.

Home venue: Gillette Stadium (65,878).

Average attendance 2021: 65,878.

Arena operator: Kraft Group Stadium.

Naming rights partner: Gillette ($8 million per year, extended 2010, expires 2031).

Social media following: 16.4 million.

NEW YORK JETS.

Valuation: $5.4 billion (7th).

Principal owners: Johnson family.

Home venue: MetLife Stadium (82,500).

Average attendance 2021: 71,676.

Arena operator: MetLife Stadium Company.

Stadium naming rights partner: MetLife (Up to US$20 million per year, signed 2011, expires 2036).

Social media following: 4 million

AFC South.

HOUSTON TEXANS.

Valuation: $4.7 billion (11th).

Principal owner: Janice McNair.

Home venue: NRG Stadium (72,220).

Average attendance 2021: 66,811.

Arena operator: ASM Global.

Stadium naming rights partner: NRG ($300 million total, signed 2000, expires 2032).

Social media following: 5.4 million.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS.

Valuation: $3.8 billion (22nd).

Principal owner: James Irsay.

Home venue: Lucas Oil Stadium (67,000).

Average attendance 2021: 62,475.

Arena operator: Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County, Indiana.

Stadium naming rights partner: Lucas Oil ($6.1 million a year, signed 2006, expires 2026).

Social media following: 4.2 million.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS.

Valuation: $3.475 billion (28th).

Principal owner: Shahid Khan.

Home venue: TIAA Bank Field (67,814).

Average attendance 2021: 59,968.

Arena operator: ASM Global.

Stadium naming rights partner: TIAA Bank (Original $43 million deal signed in 2014 by EverBank, name changed 2018, deal expires 2024) Social media following: 2.1 million.

TENNESSEE TITANS.

Valuation: $3.5 billion (27th).

Principal owner: Amy Adams Strunk.

Home venue: Nissan Stadium (69,143).

Average attendance 2021: 68,566.

Arena operator: Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County.

Stadium naming rights partner: Nissan (value not reported, signed 2015, expires 2035).

Social media following: 2.8 million.

AFC West.

DENVER BRONCOS.

Valuation: $4.65 billion (12th).

Principal owner: Rob Walton.

Home venue: Empower Field at Mile High (76,125).

Average attendance 2021: 76,236.

Arena operator: Stadium Management Company.

Stadium naming rights partner: Empower Retirement ($5 million a year, signed 2019, expires 2039).

Social media following: 8.2 million.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS.

Valuation: $3.7 billion (23rd).

Principal owner: Hunt family.

Home venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (76,416).

Average attendance 2021: 73,227.

Arena operator: In-house franchise operation on behalf of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

Stadium naming rights partner: GEHA (value not reported, signed 2021, expires 2031).

Social media following: 6.5m.

Las VEGAS RAIDERS.

Valuation: S$5.1 billion (9th).

Principal owner: Mark Davis.

Home venue: Allegiant Stadium (65,000).

Average attendance 2021: 61,185.

Arena operator: AEG Facilities.

Stadium naming rights partner: Allegiant ($20 million to US$25 million a year, signed 2019, expires 2030.

Social media following: 7.4 million.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS.

Valuation: $3.875 billion (20th).

Principal owner: Dean Spanos.

Home venue: Sofi Stadium (70,240).

Average attendance 2021: 70,240.

Arena operator: StadCo LA, LLC.

Stadium naming rights partner: Social Finance ($30 million per year, signed 2019, expires 2040).

Social media following: 3.6 million.

NFC North.

CHICAGO BEARS.

Valuation: $5.8 billion (5th).

Principal owner: McCaskey family.

Home venue: Soldier Field (61,500).

Average attendance 2021: 60,834.

Arena operator: ASM Global.

Stadium naming rights partner: N/A.

Social media following: 7.4 million.

DETROIT LIONS.

Valuation: $3.05 billion (31st).

Principal owner: Sheila Ford Hamp.

Home venue: Ford Field (65,000).

Average attendance 2021: 51,522.

Arena operator: In-house franchise operation on behalf of Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority.

Stadium naming rights partner: Ford Motor Company ($40 million, signed 1996, expires 2022).

Social media following: 4.2 million.

GREEN BAY PACKERS.

Valuation: $4.25 billion (15th).

Principal owner: Shareholder-owned.

Home venue: Lambeau Field (81,441).

Average attendance 2021: 77,991.

Arena operator: In-house franchise operation on behalf of the City of Green Bay and Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District.

Stadium naming rights partner: N/A.

Social media following: 10.3 million.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS.

Valuation: $3.925 billion (18th).

Principal owner: Wilf family.

Home venue: US Bank Stadium (66,860).

Average attendance 2021: 66,701.

Arena operator: ASM Global

Stadium naming rights partner: US Bank ($8.8 million a year, signed 2015, expires 2040).

Social media following: 4.9 million.

NFC East.

DALLAS COWBOYS.

Valuation: $8 billion (1st).

Principal owner: Jerry Jones.

Home venue: AT&T Stadium (100,000).

Average attendance 2021: 93,421.

Arena operator: In-house operation on behalf of the City of Arlington.

Stadium naming rights partner: AT&T ($17 million to US$19 million per year, signed 2013, duration not reported).

Social media following: 17 million.

NEW YORK GIANTS.

Valuation: $6 billion (4th).

Principal owners: John Mara and Steve Tisch.

Home venue: MetLife Stadium (82,500).

Average attendance 2021: 73,882.

Arena operator: MetLife Stadium Company.

Stadium naming rights partner: MetLife (Up to $20 million per year, signed 2011, expires 2036).

Social media following: 8.2 million.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES.

Valuation: $4.9 billion (10th).

Principal owner: Jeffrey Lurie.

Home venue: Lincoln Financial Field (69,879).

Average attendance 2021: 69,796.

Arena operator: In-house franchise operation on behalf of the City of Philadelphia.

Stadium naming rights partner: Lincoln Financial ($12 million a year, extension signed 2018, expires 2032).

Social media following: 9.1 million.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS.

Valuation: $5.6 billion (6th).

Principal owner: Daniel Snyder.

Home venue: FedExField (67,717).

Average attendance 2021: 52,751.

Arena operator: Franchise owned and operated.

Stadium naming rights partner: FedEx ($205 million, signed 1999, expires 2025).

Social media following: 4.3 million.

NFC South.

ATLANTA FALCONS.

Valuation: $4 billion (16th).

Principal owner: Arthur Blank.

Home venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000).

Average attendance 2021: 67,586.

Arena operator: AMB Sports and Entertainment Group.

Stadium naming rights partner: Mercedes-Benz ($324 million total, signed 2017, expires 2044).

Social media following: 5.7 million.

CAROLINA PANTHERS.

Valuation: $3.6 billion (25th).

Principal owner: David Tepper.

Home venue: Bank of America Stadium (74,867).

Average attendance 2021: 71,906.

Arena operator: Panthers Stadium LLC.

Stadium naming rights partner: Bank of America ($7 million a year, signed 2004, expires 2024).

Social media following: 7.2 million.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS.

Valuation: $3.575 billion (26th).

Principal owner: Gayle Benson.

Home venue: Caesar’s Superdome (73,208).

Average attendance 2021: 64,929.

Arena operator: ASM Global.

Stadium naming rights partner: Caesars Entertainment ($138 million, signed 2021, expires 2041).

Social media following: 7.6 million.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS.

Valuation: $3.675 billion (24th).

Principal owner: Glazer family.

Home venue: Raymond James Stadium (65,618).

Average attendance 2021: 65,372.

Arena operator: Tampa Sports Authority.

Stadium naming rights partner: Raymond James Financial ($3.2 million per year, signed 2016, expires 2027).

Social media following: 4 million.

NFC West.

ARIZONA CARDINALS.

Valuation: $3.27 billion (30th).

Principal owner: Michael Bidwill.

Home venue: State Farm Stadium (63,400).

Average attendance 2021: 62,622.

Arena operator: ASM Global.

Stadium naming rights partner: State Farm (value not reported, signed 2018, expires 2036).

Social media following: 3.7 million.

LOS ANGELES RAMS.

Valuation: $6.2 billion (3rd).

Principal owner: Stan Kroenke.

Home venue: Sofi Stadium (70,240).

Average attendance 2021: 70,240.

Arena operator: StadCo LA, LLC.

Stadium naming rights partner: Social Finance ($30 million a year, signed 2019, expires 2040).

Social media following: 3.8 million.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS.

Valuation: $5.2 billion (8th).

Principal owners: Denise DeBartolo York, John York.

Home venue: Levi’s Stadium (68,500).

Average attendance 2021: 66,670.

Arena operator: Santa Clara Stadium Authority.

Stadium naming rights partner: Levi’s ($220 million, signed 2013, expires 2024).

Social media following: 9 million.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS.

Valuation: $4.5 billion (14th).

Principal owner: Paul G Allen Trust.

Home venue: Lumen Field (68,740).

Average attendance 2021: 68,408.

Arena operator: First & Goal Inc.

Stadium naming rights partner: Lumen ($162.7 million, extension signed 2019, expires 2033).

Social media following: 9.5 million.

*Source: Forbes