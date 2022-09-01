Ian Mallon: Aviva’s free booze bash leaves half a million hangover

The pay provider responsible for the systems failure at the Aviva Stadium has been told it must soak up the estimated €500k costs, following the biggest giveaway of free beer in sports history.

The Pitch has learned that the catering firm that runs hospitality services at the venue has issued a demand for costs from financial services provider SumUp in the wake of the payment meltdown last Saturday.

It’s estimated that more than 50,000 free pints were distributed to American Football fans after payments were declined by the contactless payment portals.

75 per cent of the Aviva’s entire food and beverage stock was given out free to NCAA supporters attending the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats game, which made global headlines for the off-the-pitch shenanigans.

In a Q&A with Levy UK+I, a spokesperson for the firm confirmed that steps had been taken to make up the financial shortfall, with the caterers having “already (been) in contact with the payment provider (SumUp) to start the process of reclaiming these costs”.

Levy UK+I said it was still assessing the financial toll and was “not able to itemise the food and drink provisions or provide a monetary value”, as of yet – however stadium sources say the financial impacts will be “anywhere between €300k and €500k”.

On average during major matchdays at the Aviva Stadium rugby fans will spend €7 on pints and food, with soccer supporters paying €3 per person.

However American football audiences will spend far more due to the duration of the live experience – more than twice as long as rugby and football – with a tradition of spending big at games.

On Saturday there were 42,000 supporters at the Aviva Stadium for the US College game, and they will have been expected to pay a minimum of €20 each over the duration of the match.

Even if each of those patrons were due to spend €15 during the critical outage – before kick-off and up to the start of the second half – that equates to losses of €504k, which is line with the Aviva Stadium’s worst-case impact.

At the Autumn Series internationals last November, and the FIFA World Cup qualifier versus Portugal, the Aviva Stadium served 190k glasses and pints (100k Guinness and 90k lager) to customers over the course of the four games, taking in €1.17m – this does not include food sales.

For two hours on Saturday, pints were distributed for free “for a period of time before kick-off and after half-time, when the issue was resolved, but we gave away approximately 75% of the food and drink provisions we allocate for a game of this size,” added Levy UK+I.

SumUp failed to respond to three different attempts for comment about the technical nature or the financial impact on the firm.

Initial social media and news brand reports put the failure down to wifi issues at the stadium, but the caterers immediately set about putting the record straight.

“Reports that this issue was because of Aviva Stadium technical issues are inaccurate, the issue was solely down to the external network system which the payment provider operates on to process transactions,” said Levy.

It’s not know if SumUp plans to provide full compensation for the outage, a piece of which will go directly to the Aviva Stadium which earns commission from Levy for food and beverage items provided at the venue.

Like rugby supporters, American Football fans will get to stadia earlier than soccer fans and spend longer there – in NCAA and NFL patrons will spend between four to five hours on site.

The issue was not all bad news for the Aviva Stadium brand with the venue gaining extraordinary coverage around the world for its free beer ‘generosity’ with posts circulating from within the venue from the 13,000 US visitors and 3,000 European guests.

One clip of fans queuing for complimentary booze has already been seen by 1.3m on Twitter having been posted by CBS Sports, Front Office Sports and Bleacher Report, with TikTok posts seen by hundreds of thousands of mobile users also.

Turning a disaster into positive PR was a coup for stadium bosses, led by Martin Murphy – CEO of the Aviva Stadium - who took swift action to ensure a “positive fan experience”, with Levy pointing special praise to Murphy and his team for their speed in averting a disaster for fans.

Summer camps deliver €16.5m

More than 200k children took part in official summer camps during the holidays – provided by the major sports brands and organisations across Gaelic games, soccer, rugby, basketball and athletics.

Figures compiled by The Pitch show that overall numbers attending GAA, FAI, Munster, Leinster and Connacht Rugby, Athletics Ireland, Basketball Ireland and Sports Campus were higher than expected with values set to come in at just under €16.5m.

Up to €5m more will have been earned through Local Sports Partnership camps, unofficial soccer academies and other sports run by clubs throughout the summer months.

144,889 kids registered for Kellogg’s GAA Cul Camps – with these numbers expected to swell due to walk-ups and ad-hoc arrangements by clubs, making it the overwhelming success story of the summer.

While the numbers are lower, the 36k+ participants who took part in the FAI’s Summer Soccer Schools and the more than 7,500 who attended the three key rugby summer academies run by Munster, Leinster and Connacht represent strong showings based on previous numbers.

The FAI had been expecting 35,000 for its Intersport Elverys Summer Soccer Schools and managed to get 36,129 boys and girls in total – more than 3 per cent ahead of forecast.

The FAI also fully endorses and supports rival soccer camps run by clubs and local leagues, where those numbers could be as high as official FAI attendees.

The summer camp is also considered strong sponsorship business for organisations and for the big brands who attach themselves to this highly valuable €25m industry.

Kellogg’s, Intersport Elverys, Bank of Ireland, Allianz and Totalhealth Pharmacy are some of the corporate partners who paid top dollar to attach themselves to the various summer academies, in sponsorships valued at up to €2m across all sports.

Rugby's breaking America?

The first European rugby broadcast rights deal has been announced for the US market. The three-year deal between the European Professional Club Rugby and FloSports will this season see 450 European matches streamed across the United States – covering the three major trans-territory competitions on the schedule.

The Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup and United Rugby Championships are part of a long-term growth objective for European rugby in the US – ahead of the 2031 Men’s and 2033 Women’s World Cups in America.

The deal with the EPCR runs until the conclusion of the 2024/25 season - with the new contract beginning with the streaming of more than 600 hours of rugby in the current competition calendar.

The coverage will include matches from each of the group stages and knockout rounds, as well as the finals of both competitions, scheduled for the Aviva Stadium in May.

The offering from FloSports to US viewers also includes coverage of France’s TOP 14 competition.

EPCR Chairman Dominic McKay described the rights deal as historic, particularly in such an important market as the US, key to the global growth of European Rugby Union.

“The US market is a key strategic priority for EPCR as we build the audiences and awareness of our world-class competitions in new territories,” said McKay.

“This is our first foray into collaborating on international media rights deals with our leagues, so we are proud to make this piece of history in conjunction with FloSports."

Ryan Fenton, Director, Global Rights Acquisition, FloSports said the US deal “fits perfectly into our vision to elevate rugby in the US through ongoing investments in media rights” and is a significant milestone in the 16-year history of the streaming service.