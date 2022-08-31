Federation of Sport wants betting, sugar taxes diverted to sport

THE organisation which represents National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships has told the Government that it wants betting and sugar tax revenues to be allocated for funding of Irish sports.

In a strongly delivered pre-budget submission to government, the Federation of Irish Sport has called for tax reforms and increased funding for Irish sports bodies and partnerships, in a raft of changes to how sport is funded next year.

Other key reforms being called for in its paper are changes to the high cost of insurance for sports bodies and organisations which are needed and will "quickly reduce liability premiums to affordable levels”.

The Federation justifies its five point plan for government by demonstrating the sheer value of sport to the Irish economy, which it says is now worth €3.7 billion in GVA contribution per annum.

In calls for greater funding certainty, it wants the current investment by government into Irish sport to move to a multi-annual system of funding sports bodies.

At the centre of its submission the FIS has requested that the government “look seriously at how sport might be supported by reforming elements of the tax system to benefit Sport and Physical Activity”.

Tax expenditure reforms, it says, will allow sporting bodies to become more self-sustainable and less reliant on government”, and it says it has enlisted the services of law firm A&L Goodbody to lead its agenda on the issue.

The FIS also points to the challenges of Covid and “the severe setback caused to the sector in meeting targets set out in the National Sports Policy”.

Under its request for betting and sugar tax it has requested 2.25% of gambling tax and a redirecting of 4.5% of the sweetened sugar drinks tax, which it says will allow the implementation of a support and educational body that would promote behaviour changes in these areas.

Mary O’Connor, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport said the proposals were vital to allow sports bodies function in an impactful way.

“It is vital that the NGB’s and the LSP’s have continuing access to the funding necessary to facilitate the achievement of the aims of the National Sports Policy as well as their own strategic objectives,” said O’Connor.

“We have said on many occasions it is equally important that the government commits to such funding on a multi-annual basis if we are to realise the potential of all funding and make impactful and sustainable interventions.

“What we are proposing here today are achievable means by which the Government can immediately boost the sports sector at no extra cost to the exchequer.”