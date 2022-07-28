Shane Nolan switches from Google to become new Leinster Rugby CEO

Shane Nolan has been appointed the new CEO of Leinster Rugby. He will take over in November from Mick Dawson who is retiring after 21 years in the role.

Meath man Nolan joins from Google, where he has been Managing Director of New Business Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Prior to joining Google in 2011, he held executive management roles in eircom, BT Plc and Fujitsu.

"We are delighted that Shane will be joining Leinster Rugby as our new CEO", said Debbie Carty, President of Leinster Rugby.

"A life-long sports enthusiast and active rugby supporter, Shane has an informed appreciation of the game across domestic and professional rugby in Leinster. He has a very strong track record as a senior leader of multi-disciplinary functions and teams, and we are excited to have him lead our outstanding team across the organisation through our next stage of development and growth.

"On behalf of all rugby people across the province, I’d like to thank Mick Dawson for his years of leadership and commitment to Leinster Rugby. He is a key architect of the successful development of Leinster Rugby in all its facets and he will leave an enduring legacy when he departs later this year."

As a player, Nolan represented Connacht Under 20s and subsequently played for Navan RFC. He said: "I am thrilled and honoured to be taking on the role of Leinster Rugby CEO.

"Leinster is a powerhouse in its field, both on and off the pitch, thanks to the brilliant leadership of Mick and all of the outstanding team at Leinster Rugby.

"I am excited to work with everyone in the organisation as we look to embark on the next stage of development and success."