LeBron James is first active NBA player to become a billionaire

Lakers star’s assets include entertainment and sports interests
LeBron James is first active NBA player to become a billionaire

LeBron James has a wide range of investments as he approaches the end of his NBA career.

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 10:48
Guardian/Agencies

LeBron James has added another title to his collection: billionaire. Forbes estimated the Los Angeles Lakers star’s net worth at $1bn in a report just published. He is the first active NBA player to reach the status.

Michael Jordan, whose net worth Forbes has pegged at $1.7bn, didn’t reach billionaire status until 11 years after he retired. Forbes estimated James earned $121.2 million last year, a figure eclipsed only by Lionel Messi, who brought in $130m.

Becoming a billionaire is a feat James spoke of in a 2014 interview with GQ.

“If it happens. It’s my biggest milestone,” James said at the time. “Obviously. I want to maximise my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited.” 

Despite earning close to $400m in salary during his NBA career with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, James’ off-court earnings far eclipse that. Forbes estimated James, 37, has brought in more than $900m from business investments and endorsements.

Those include his entertainment group, SpringHill, which he sold a minority stake in for $725m, according to Forbes. SpringHill has produced shows such as The Shop and a docuseries on Naomi Osaka, as well as the film Space Jam: A New Legacy, which James starred in.

He also has a 1% stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool FC, the Boston Red Sox and recently agreed to buy the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. James bought a 10% stake in Blaze Pizza for less than $1m in 2012, which Forbes says is now worth $30m.

The 37-year-old’s real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth $80m, and includes a $10m property in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and two homes in Los Angeles worth a combined $60m.

James was raised by a single mother in Akron, and has put significant money back in his hometown, opening a school and planning housing and a community center to assist families and children.

On the court, James has won four NBA championships, been named league MVP four times and been selected to 18 All-Star teams. He also has won two Olympic gold medals.

More in this section

The Pitch: Are RTÉ's €25m football rights value for money? The Pitch: Are RTÉ's €25m football rights value for money?
Jordan Henderson File Photo Ian Mallon: Real commercial giants winning the social war too
Leinster Rugby and BearingPoint Metaverse Event The Pitch: Leinster make their leap into the Metaverse - sport's new frontier
<p>Bang for buck?: RTÉ's Coverage of the GAA Championship fronted by Darren Frehill, Jacqui Hurley, Des Cahill and Joanne Cantwell is not giving licence fee payers value for money according to Virgin Media MD Paul Farrell. Picture Andres Poveda </p>

Virgin Media chief questions RTÉ's spending spree on sports

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices