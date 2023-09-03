O'Donovan and McCarthy cruise into quarter-finals at Rowing world championships

It was a good day for the Irish in Belgrade.
ON COURSE: Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in Belgrade. Picture: INPHO/Detlev Seyb

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 16:55
Cian Locke

Ireland's Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy coasted into the lightweight men's double sculls quarter-finals at the World Rowing Championships on Sunday.

Taking the lead from the start in Belgrade, the 2022 world champions were always in control.

The Skibbereen pair are aiming to defend their crown having claimed the title Czech Republic a year ago.

O'Donovan and McCarthy came home in 6:15.40, ahead of New Zealand who impressed in moving up from fourth to second; Ukraine in third and Estonia followed.

The pair will be back in action in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. 

Another Skibb native Jake McCarthy will feature in the repechage of the men's lightweight scull on Monday. 

He took fifth in his heat, meaning he'll get another opportunity to make the quarter-finals.

The Belgian, Marlon Colpaert was able to nip in for the crucial fourth place ahead of McCarthy.  

Siobhán McCrohan progressed to the A/B semi-finals of the lightweight women’s single sculls on Tuesday, meanwhile.

She impressed in finishing second in her heat, which was reduced to a four-boat race due to Anastasiia Liubich failing to make weight prior to racing.

McCrohan opened up an initial lead and she built up a big gap to the other competitors alongside the Romanian sculler. She'll compete again on Thursday morning in the A/B semi.

Men's pair Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney went out hard and earned a place in quarter-finals on Wednesday, coming home second behind world silver medalists Spain.

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch move into the men’s doubles quarter-finals, meanwhile, thanks to second-place finish in their heat.

The American pair led the way in a tight affair with Doyle and Lynch in third position until they made their move in the final 400 metres.

The Irish duo will compete in the men’s double sculls quarters again on Wednesday. 

