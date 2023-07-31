How Ireland and Nigeria rated in their Women's World Cup stalemate

Courtney Brosnan Goalkeeper had very little to do against an opponent that seemed moderately happy to take a point that would ensure their progress. Made a good save from Uchenna Kanu, the only shot on target she faced. 6

Niamh Fahey The veteran made one notable sliding challenge nearing the latter stages and has been dependable throughout the tournament. Unflashy but once again carried out her job with minimal fuss. 6

Louise Quinn Careless pass out from the back gifted Nigeria an early chance but recovered well to pressure Asisat Oshoala into shooting across goal wide. Did not do much else wrong throughout aside from that glaring misstep. 5

Megan Connolly A standout performance after the heartbreak of her own goal against Canada. Made a number of committed challenges on the left side of defence, provided threatening set piece deliveries and no player had more touches in open play. 7

Heather Payne One good cross midway through the opening period at a time when most of Ireland's moves forward were emanating from the opposite flank. Tireless work ethic and pressed well but also forfeited the ball more than any other Ireland player. 5

Ruesha Littlejohn Much more involved compared to the previous two games. Pressed well, forcing Nigeria into coughing up possession on a number of occasions, and was one of several Ireland players who looked unburdened. 6

Lily Agg Introduced additional bite into the heart of midfield, showing a real willingness to get stuck in, but faded in the second half and looked tired when substituted entering the final stages. 6

Katie McCabe Early sight of goal pulled narrowly wide and spent much of the second half in a state of wanting to make a decisive factor too much. Rushed into a couple of challenges that earned a booking. Went close from another inswinging corner. 6

Denise O’Sullivan Enjoyed a strong spell late in the first half in which she was at the heart of several neat passing moves. Had a shot blocked early in the second half but would again have hoped for having more impact in the final third. 6

Sinead Farrelly Provided a good lay off for McCabe's early chance and showed some silky pieces of control. Yet, much like O’Sullivan, was unable to do any damage close enough to the Nigeria goal. 6

Kyra Carusa Difficult header straight at the Nigeria goalkeeper late in first half - Ireland’s only attempt on target - and she held the ball up well but was too often too isolated. The story of the centre forward’s tournament. 6

Substitutes: Abbie Larkin (for Agg 83), Marissa Sheva (for Payne 84), Diane Caldwell (for Fahey 90+5) not on long enough to be rated.

Subs not used: Grace Moloney, Claire O’Riordan, Chloe Mustaki, Diane Caldwell, Amber Barrett, Aine O’Gorman, Lucy Quinn, Ciara Grant, Isibeal Atkinson, Megan Walsh.

Nigeria: Chiamaka Nnadozie 6, Ashleigh Plumptre 6,Oluwatosin Demhin 6 (Onomi Ebi 84), Osinachi Ohale 6, Michelle Alozie 6, Halimatu Ayinde 6, Christy Ucheibe 5, Uchenna Kanu 7 (Gift Monday 68, 5), Toni Payne 6, Rasheedat Ajibade 6, Asisat Oshoala 5 (Ifeoma Onumonu 67, 5).

Uchenna Kanu - Produced Nigeria’s only attempt on target in a match that they were content to see play out in a stalemate as Australia eased aside Canada in the group’s other game.