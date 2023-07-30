Daniel Wiffen claims fourth spot again at Worlds

The 22-year-old finished outside the medals in the 1,500m final.
Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland competes in the Men's 1500m Freestyle Final on day eight of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 20:26
Examiner Sport

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen claimed fourth spot in the 1,500m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan on Sunday.

Australian Samuel Short led the way with a blistering pace early on before Olympic champion Bobby Finke and Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui took control.

Hafnaoui edged the win by just five hundredths of a second in 14 minutes 31.54 seconds, a championship record.

22-year-old Wiffen came home in 14:43.01, his second fastest ever time.

"I'm happy with my world champs so far, a bit of disappointment there going in with the fastest PB and then coming fourth, but I mean that’s just sport. I guess I just have to train harder and come back faster," he said.

"I’m just going to go back training. I’ve got a vengeance now because I want to win that race and I didn’t. I’m just going to keep training – I’ve got the European Under-23s in Dublin so I’m going to focus on that and post some fast times there and then next season just go for that gold in Paris."

Earlier this week, the Down man also claimed fourth in the 800m freestyle finals.

