'One of the best players I have managed' - Guardiola keen to extend Gundogan's stay at City 

Manchester City 2

Leeds United 1

Pep Guardiola has made it clear he wants to extend Ilkay Gundogan's spell at Manchester City despite rumours the player is heading to Barcelona as a free agent this summer.

The German midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season and he has yet to agree a new deal even though Guardiola described him as "one of the best players I've managed in my career."

Despite the penalty miss that wrecked his chance of a first ever career hat-trick, Gundogan's overall performance against Leeds underlined how important he is to City and why Guardiola is so keen to keep him.

He was Guardiola's first signing when he took charge at the Etihad in the summer of 2016 and it seems incredible now that City paid only £20m to Borussia Dortmund to secure his services.

When you are talking about best bargain buys in recent years Gundogan has to be high up the list after 56 goals in 298 appearances for City - none more important than the double he scored on the final day of last season against Aston Villa to clinch City's fourth title in five seasons.

He may be a little less eye-catching than some of his City team-mates - Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne come to mind - but his game intelligence and his knack for finding space and timing his run to make or score a goal remains such an important weapon.

With Rodri rested ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Tuesday, Gundogan filled the midfield anchor role but it didn't stop him bursting forward and his two first-half goals against Leeds were classic examples of his qualities.

He drifted into space on the edge of the penalty area to sweep home shots into the opposite corners of the net with superb precision - both from passes by Riyad Mahrez.

Guardiola said he had no concerns about Gundogan excelling in Rodri's role because he had done it before and proved his adaptability.

"I remember one season when we won maybe the second Premier League title, Fernandinho was injured for a long time and Gundo played as a holding midfielder for a long time - long balls, second balls - without him we wouldn’t be able to win the championship.

"He is so intelligent he can handle it - he is one of the best players I have managed in my career.

“It’s not necessary for him to perform really well today for you to know exactly how I like this player, how I have enjoyed working with him all this time and how I would like to work with him in the future.

“He scored two incredible goals, read the spaces, produced some incredible running in the final third - he has everything that a hungry midfielder should have.

“As for his contract, the club is involved and knows my opinion. They are above me, we take the decision together, good and bad."

But all the praise didn't stop Guardiola also giving his captain a stern rebuke for accepting regular penalty taker Haaland's offer to take the late spot kick in an attempt to complete his hat-trick.

He struck the post with his effort and within a minute Rodrigo had pulled one back for Leeds and ensure an unnecessarily nervy final few minutes for City who had failed to turn their total dominance into more than a 2-0 lead.

Guardiola added: "It shows how nice and generous Erling is. If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK. But at 2-0? At 2-0 it is never over, especially in the England.

"Erling is the best penalty taker right now so he has to take it. I want the player who is the regular taker to take them because they have more routine and a specialism. He has maybe taken 10 or 11 penalties and he had the feeling - Gundogan does not have that right now.

"I admire the fact Gundogan wanted the responsibility to take the penalty - that is the best value in a player - but normally the taker is the taker, and Erling had to take it because he is our specialist.

“If Gundogan scores the penalty everyone is 'OK, hat-trick, well done'. But a taker is a taker. There can be no room for sentiment at 2-0 - this is is a business, not a situation where we cannot forget it."

While City extended their seemingly relentless charge towards the treble, the defeat deepened relegation worries for Leeds although Sam Allardyce took some positives for the three remaining games that will decide their destiny - against Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham.

"At half-time you are thinking 'how many is it going to be?' " he said. "But I am pleased with what they have done in the second half.

"We didn't embarrass themselves and showed some fighting spirit. We pushed up the pitch a bit more and were better in possession. We can build the confidence next week and play better for 90 minutes, not just 45."

Man City (3-2-4-1): Ederson 7; Akanji 7, Laporte 7, Ake 7 (Walker 54, 6); Lewis 7, Gundogan 9 (Rodri 90); Mahrez 8, Alvarez 6 (Silva 87), De Bruyne 7, Foden 7; Haaland 6.

Unused subs: Ortega, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Gomez.

Goals: Gundogan 19, 27.

Leeds (3-4-2-1): Robles 7; Kristensen 5, Wober 6, Firpo 5; Ayling 5; McKennie 5, Forshaw 5 (Struik 80, 4), Roca 5 (Greenwood 58, 5); Harrison 5 (Summerville 65, 5), Gnonto 4 (Rodrigo 58, 5); Bamford 4 (Aaronson 80, 4).

Unused subs: Meslier, Koch, Rutter, Gray.

Goal: Rodrigo 85.

Booked: Gnonto, McKennie, Rodrigo.

Referee: Andrew Madley 7.