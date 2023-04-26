Liverpool come from behind to keep feint top four hopes alive

West Ham United 1 Liverpool 2

THERE will be twists and turns in the final stages of the battle for European places but Joel Matip’s header boosted Liverpool’s belief that they are developing momentum at exactly the right time.

The win at London Stadium, secured by Matip after Cody Gakpo had cancelled out Lucas Paqueta’s opening goal consolidated Liverpool’s hold on sixth place and while their hopes of closing the gap to the top four are slim, they are still alive.

West Ham were convinced they should have had a late penalty but that only added to the disappointment that their efforts to move clear of the danger zone were stalled. Sunday’s comfortable victory at Bournemouth had added to the growing confidence among Moyes and his players that they were finally gathering momentum in their efforts to pull clear of the relegation battle.

It was no surprise then that Moyes named an unchanged side while Liverpool, lifted by their own recent scoring exploits that had brought nine goals in their previous two games, showed just one change from the weekend defeat of Nottingham Forest with Joel Matip coming in for Ibrahima Konate.

There was certainly an openness to the early stages although West Ham’s efforts to settle into the game were helped by Liverpool’s carelessness at the back. Virgil van Dijk was fortunate his misplaced pass was not punished more harshly by Jarrod Bowen while Andy Robertson was relieved Said Benrahma opted against shooting first time when he was played in by the Liverpool full-back's poor clearance.

The openings only added to the Hammers belief and that was in evidence when they took the lead in the 12th minute. The manner in which Paqueta created the shooting opportunity was impressive with the midfielder exchanging passes with Antonio and Benrahma before unleashing a shot from 20-yards that was helped on its way past Alisson with the help of a slight deflection off Van Dijk’s shin.

Klopp’s anger at the way his side were undone was evident from his touchline reaction. The manager didn’t have long to stew on the goal for long, however, as his side forced their way back onto level terms just six minutes later.

And it came as little surprise that the decisive pass for Gakpo’s equaliser came from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The full-back was making the most of being given the licence to move into central midfield, featuring prominently at the heart of many of his side’s attacking moves. On this occasion he found Gakpo who took a touch and turned before firing off a low shot from 25 yards out that went in off the post.

The opening set the tone for a first half in which both teams had opportunities to claim the lead. Liverpool dominated possession and created more chances than their opponents but had Van Dijk to thank for the important touch than denied Antonio a tap in shortly before the break.

Diogo Jota, back in scoring form with four goals in his last two appearances, should have done better than volley over when he had the chance to add to Gakpo’s opener and then again from Jordan Henderson’s flick on.

The chance appeared to have lifted West Ham, who started the second half on the front foot, and thought they had restored their lead ten minutes after the restart. The opening came after Jota’s lack of composure had allowed Declan Rice to make a superb interception to snuff out a Liverpool counter-attack.

The Hammers responded in kind and Bowen broke free before cutting inside Van Dijk and beating Alisson with his left foot only for VAR to spot the forward had drifted offside.

Klopp reacted by making a double substitution, introducing Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara with the result that Liverpool stifled West Ham’s promising start to the second period before taking taking control of the game through Matip’s 67th minute header.

There was a sense the goal had been coming and after successive corners, Matip met Robertson’s cross to head powerfully past Fabianski.

West Ham United (4-3-3): Fabianski 6; Coufal 6, Zouma 6, Aguerd 6, Cresswell 7; Soucek 6, Rice 7, Paqueta 8; Bowen 7, Antonio 6 (Ings 70, 6), Benrahma 6 (Cornet 70, 6).

Subs not used: Areola, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 9, Matip 7, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 7; Henderson 6 (Alcantara 59, 6), Fabinho 6, Jones 6 (Milner 83, 6); Salah 6, Gakpo 7, Jota 5 (Diaz 59, 6).

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Elliott, Nunez.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 6.