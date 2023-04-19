'Big dog' Sligo secure back-to-back U20 Connacht titles with last-gasp winner

Galway 0-12 Sligo 0-13

Sensational Sligo. Paul Henry’s side secured back-to-back Connacht U20 titles with a one-point victory over Galway in a thrilling provincial decider at Tuam Stadium.

Substitute Dillon Walsh sprinted forward and fisted over in the final play of the tie to secure a famous win for his county.

Sligo had set south as justifiable favourites having swatted aside Mayo in the semi-final. In many ways it was a label that showed just how far the county has come in recent years.

They are becoming increasingly familiar with silverware, Connacht minor champions in 2021 and U20 champions in 2022 as well as Summerhill’s 2023 Post Primary Schools Senior A Connacht title.

On their own patch Galway were determined to meet that challenge head on and raced into an early lead, landing three points from five shots in the opening seven minutes.

Cillian Ó Curraoin curled over three superb frees in the opening half while corner-forward Jake Slattery was electric whenever in possession, hitting two from play.

Having struggled on their own kickout and kicked three short attempts, Sligo gradually got up to speed. Dylan Walsh surged forward to kick a corker from range. That score lifted a large travelling support to their feet as The Yeats County found their voice.

Matt Henry notched one point before leaving due to a hamstring injury and his replacement Joshua Flynn made an immediate impact to tap over after a Luke Marren free from the sideline dropped short.

Sligo score the winning point during the EirGrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Galway and Sligo at Tuam Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Marren then slotted two straightforward frees while Seán Birmingham responded with a mark to leave one point between them at the turnaround.

Dylan Walsh was a constant thorn in Galway’s side as he ran relentlessly down the righthand side. It was his burst that led to another Marren free and minutes later they linked up again to leave it all square on the 40-minute mark.

The eventual hero Dillon Walsh then played creator for Marren again and Daire O’Boyle got in on the act to stretch their advantage to two.

Supporters were treated to a specular finish as Matthew Thompson forced a turnover and fed his clubmate Charlie Power and the magnificent Ó Curraoin delivered with a 45 and shot from range to turn the table again.

Marren and O’Boyle once more dug deep to draw level. Then Walsh sent the stand into raptures. Their captain Canice Mulligan repeated the trick with his closing speech.

“Three away games. All the big dogs. Sligo are now a f*cking big dog.”

Scorers for Galway: C Ó Curraoin 0-6 (5 frees), J Slattery 0-3, S Birmingham 0-1 (1 mark), M Thompson 0-1, C Power 0-1, M Mac Gearailt 0-1.

Scorers for Sligo: L Marren 0-7 (4 frees), J Flynn 0-2, D O’Boyle 0-2, M Henry 0-1, Dylan Walsh 0-1, D Walsh 0-1.

Galway: J Egan (St James); L O’Connor (Claregalway), E Donohue (Killererin), C Mac Donncha (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir); B Coen (Corofin), B Cogger (Corofin), J Folan (St James); P Egan (Corofin), S O’Neill (St James); M Thompson (Salthill/Knocknacarra); C O Curraoin (Michael Breathnach); F Ó Sé (An Cheathrú Rua); C Power (Salthill/Knocknacarra); S Birmingham (Headford), J Slattery (Dunmore MacHales).

Subs: M Moughan (Maigh Cuillinn) for Coen (44), J Lonergan (Claregalway) for Folan (47) M Mac Gearailt (Michael Breatnach) for Ó Sé (53), D Kilcommins (Annaghdown) for Thompson (60).

Sligo: E Carden (Enniscrone Kilglass); E Chambers (Drumcliffe Rosses Point), C Johnston (Coolaney Mullinabreena), L Casserly (Naomh Molaise Gaels); D Walsh (Eastern Harps), D McLoughlin (Curry), R Sloyan (Easkey); C Sheridan (Shamrock Gaels), C Mulligan (St Patrick’s); M McDaniel (Coolera Strandhill), R Niland (St Marys), R Doherty (Coolera Strandhill); L Marren (Bunninadden), D O’Boyle (Calry St. Josephs), M Henry (Eastern Harps).

Subs: J Flynn (Tubbercurry) for Henry (25), D Walsh (Owenmore Gaels) for McDaniel (39) J Kiernan (Eastern Harps) for Doherty (47), B Byrne (Curraigh) for Niland (59).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).