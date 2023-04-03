Premier League Talking Points: Maybe Man City are better off without You Know Who...

Are Man City better without Haaland?

The games between Manchester City and Liverpool are rarely anything but absorbing and Saturday didn't disappoint in the first half. Liverpool took the lead and their tactic was simple enough; absorb pressure and score via direct counterattacking. The trouble with this idea is that they are not defensively good enough. While you’d back them to score, you’d back them to let in plenty too. So when they took the lead via Mo Salah, surely no-one expected the Reds to keep City out. At 1-1 and with the game getting more heated - Rodri should’ve been sent off for a second yellow - it was a battle between the Reds exploiting City’s high line and Liverpool's ability to stop City from scoring. There was only going to be one outcome.

Partly this was because of how Guardiola used John Stones by switching him between full-back when out of possession and midfield/inside right when in possession. This gives them an overload which they exploited. Liverpool fell apart in a very lopsided second half which City absolutely bossed. Jack Grealish, now fully acclimated to his role at the club, oiled the City machine and seemed to be having the time of his life doing so. Liverpool are an embarrassing 30 points short of Arsenal. City have evolved, Liverpool haven’t. And significantly, City looked a sharper, much better functioning, more cohesive team without Erling Haaland, which just gave proof to those who see the Norwegian as taking away more than he gives to this team.

VAR is ruining the offside flag.

There was a moment in the game at the Etihad when Mo Salah received the ball in an offside position, the linesman didn’t flag and the move played on for 10 seconds before the flag was raised. Most problematic things in modern football are to do with VAR and this is one of them. This is why: when an immediate goalscoring opportunity is likely to occur, the assistant referee keeps their flag down if they think there is an offside until the passage of play is completed. Once a goal is scored or the chance is gone, the assistant will raise the flag to indicate the initial offence. If a goal is scored, the VAR will review the offside call.

This is football trying to second-guess itself. It used to be simple, the flag was raised when the player was adjudged offside. Now, even though they think it's offside, they’re scared it's not, at least if a goal is scored. Well, a goal can’t be scored if you make the call immediately, can it, so why not stick to that? It is an existential crisis cursing the game with officials permanently worried they’ve got it wrong but ironically, the VAR keeps getting things wrong despite promising to get things right. The game is tying itself into knots trying to outlaw mistakes when mistakes can’t be outlawed due to humans being fallible and in doing so are making football worse.

Arsenal plays a Champions’ second half.

When Gabriel Jesus scored for the first time since October 1st (16 games ago) it punctured all the momentum Leeds had built up in an excellent opening half an hour at the Emirates. It was their first shot on target and the visitors had been the better side. After that, Leeds seemed to, if not exactly give up, then had little or no belief that they could get back into it. The Gunners made light work of Leeds, playing the fast, sweeping, football of champions, Leandro Trossard catching the eye, Gabriel Jesus coming back from injury and into form at just the right time. It was their seventh consecutive league win. Yes, they have a tough run in with four tricky games against Brighton, Liverpool, City, Newcastle and Chelsea, but as it stands, if City win all their games, Arsenal can afford to lose two and draw one or possibly two games, goal difference allowing, and still emerge victorious.

CLASS PERSONIFIED: Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Palace responds to Roy.

As Roy Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park would he put Palace onto a more secure defensive footing? That was answered in the first half which saw them take 20 shots at goal, five on target. But they lost Wilf Zaha to injury and, as ever for the league’s joint lowest scoring team, they just could not find the net. However, the second half was a different matter. Patrick Vieira had been brought in to replace Roy and play more exciting, attacking football than his predecessors rather dour, defensive, if successful work. But here was Roy’s men taking 31 shots at goal, nine on target, but restricting Leicester to just three.

After 13 games without a win, somehow Hodgson’s men finally got a piece of luck, Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring a winner four minutes into stoppage time. Their first win since 13th October. That takes them onto 30 points, a couple more wins should see them safe.

Unai Emery has transformed Villa.

Only Arsenal and the two Manchester clubs have acquired more points since Emery took over at Villa Park. They’re undefeated in five and have won four of those, taking 13 points out of 15. Ollie Watkins' goal at Stamford Bridge was his fifth consecutive away strike, the first Villa player to achieve that. His workrate in attack and when required in defence was admirable. In an enjoyable, very open first half, both clubs took chunks out of each other. At half-time Emery judged correctly they couldn’t hang onto their lead for 45 minutes more, so reconfigured to a back six, turned his wingers into wing backs and everyone dropped deeper. They were superbly organised, repeatedly hitting the Blues on the break. Their 32% possession was a lesson in being effective when you have the ball. The win took them up to tenth just two points behind Brighton in sixth and in better form than any of the teams around them.

The relegation battle.

Leicester’s last-minute loss at Selhurst Park made it seven games without a win, sent them into the relegation zone and sent Brendan Rodgers on his way with his sandwiches wrapped in a road map. Whatever he was doing had stopped working. West Ham scraped a 1-0 win at home to Southampton via a three and a half minute VAR goal to climb to 14th. Southampton played quite well but are desperately short of goals and are now three points adrift with the worst goal difference. Everton play Spurs on Monday. Forest’s home draw against Wolves didn’t help either club really. But if Forest stay up it will be because of Brennan Johnson. He is the best goal scorer of all the sides in danger of going down, but it is still anyone’s guess which three will be cut adrift.