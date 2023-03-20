Guide to sports on tv this week

The Women's Six Nations kicks off this week, Euro 2024 Qualifiers are in full swing and the business end of the season in the hurling and football leagues - just a taste of what is to come this week in Sport. 
Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 13:24
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: After an historic weekend for Irish men's rugby with two Grand Slams, it is the turn of the women as they kick off in the TikTok Women's Six Nations. Ireland are away to Wales in Cardiff for their first game of the tournament.

Set the Sky Box: It is coming down to the business end of the season for the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues. The semi-finals are taking place in Division One of the hurling while it is the final round of the football league.

Streaming Pick: Captains on Netflix is a FIFA+ eight part documentary which follows International captains - Thiago Silva, Luka Modric, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Andre Blake, Hassan Maatouk & Brian Kaltack - on their quest for FIFA World Cup glory. 

Monday 20th March

2:15pm, Tour of Catalunya, Cycling, Eurosport 1

9:30pm, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 2

Tuesday 21st March

8am, South Africa v West Indies, ODI, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

2:15pm, Tour of Catalunya, Cycling, Eurosport 1

5:45pm, Bayern Munich v Arsenal, Women's Champions League Quarter Finals, DAZN

8pm, Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday, League 1, Sky Sports Football

8pm, Roma v Barcelona, Women's Champions League Quarter Finals, DAZN

FRIENDLY: Stephen Kenny's side take on Lativa in an International Friendly. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Wednesday 22nd March

7:45am, India v Australia, Test Series, BT Sports 1

1:48pm, De Penne, UCI World Tour, Cycling, Eurosport 2

2:15pm, Tour of Catalunya, Cycling, Eurosport 1

2:30pm, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

5:45pm, Lyon v Chelsea, Women's Champions League Quarter Finals, DAZN

7:45pm, Ireland v Latvia, Friendly International, RTÈ 2 & Premier Sports 1

8pm, PSG v VfL Wolfsburg, Women's Champions League Quarter Finals, DAZN

11:40pm, Warriors v Mavericks, NBA, BBC 1

Thursday 23rd March

8:20am, Carlton v Geelong Cats, AFL, BT Sport 1

1:48pm, De Penne, UCI World Tour, Cycling, Eurosport 2

2:15pm, Tour of Catalunya, Cycling, Eurosport 1

2:15pm, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

3pm, Kazakhstan v Slovenia, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

7pm, Premier League Darts, Newcastle Premier League, Sky Sports Action

7:45pm, Italy v England, Euro 2024, Qualifiers, Channel 4

7:45pm, San Marino v N. Ireland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

7:45pm, Denmark v Finland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2

BKT URC is back with Leinster taking on Stormers. Pic: ©INPHO/Craig Watson
Friday 24th March

6am, Crusaders v Brumbies, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

8:35am, Waratahs v Chiefs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

8:50am, Brisbane Lions v Melbourne, AFL, BT Sport 1

2:15pm, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

3:45pm, Tour of Catalunya, Cycling, Eurosport 1

3:45pm, Afghanistan v Pakistan, Test Series, BT Sport 3

5pm, Bulgaria v Montenegro, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

6pm, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

7:30pm, Everton v Liverpool, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

7:35pm, Leinster v Stormers, BKT URC, TG4 & Premier Sports 2

7:45pm, France v Netherlands, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

7:45pm, Sweden v Belgium, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2

7:45pm, Newcastle Falcons v Gloucester, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

11pm, Arthur v Suarez, World Championship Boxing, Channel 5

Nichola Fryday and co take to the field in Cardiff for their first round 6 Nations game against Wales.  Pic: David Rogers/Getty Images
Saturday 25th March

12:30am, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, ODI, BT Sport 2

3:35am, Highlanders v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

6am, Moana Pasifka v Hurricanes, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

8:25am, Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, AFL, BT Sport 1

8:30am, Melbourne Rebels v Reds, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

12pm, South Africa v West Indies, International T20 Series, Sky Sports Cricket

12:30pm, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Sky Sports Golf

12:30pm, Cork v Meath, Lidl Ladies NFL, TG4

1pm, Ospreys v Dragons, BKT URC, Premier Sports 2

1:30pm, Live racing Kelso, Newbury, Virgin Media 1

2pm, Scotland v Cyprus, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

2pm, Liverpool Legends v Celtic Legends, Friendly, LFCTV

2:15pm, Wales v Ireland, TikTok Women's 6 Nations, RTÈ 2 & BBC Red Button

2:15pm, Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

3pm, Connacht v Edinburgh, BKT URC, TG4 & Premier Sports 2

3pm, Saracens v Harlequins, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1 & ITV & BT Sport 4K UHD

3pm, Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

4:45pm, England v Scotland, TikTok Women's 6 Nations, Virgin Media 2 & BBC 2

5pm, Belarus v Switzerland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2

5pm, Armenia v Turkery, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

5pm, England v France, U21 Friendly, BBC Red Button

5:15pm, Munster v Glasgow Warriors, BKT URC, RTÈ 2

5:30pm, London Irish v Northampton Saints, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

5:30pm, Man Utd v West Ham, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

7pm, Lawrence Okolie v David Light, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

7:15pm, Cork v Kilkenny, Allianz HL Semi-final,TG4

7:35pm, Ulster v Vodacom Bulls, BKT URC, RTÈ 2

7:45pm, Croatia v Wales, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sport 1

7:45pm, Spain v Norway, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2

7:45pm, Nathan Heaney v Jack Flatley, Boxing, BT Sport 1

8pm 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Sky Sports Main Event

9pm, Pacers v Hawks, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

10pm, LPGA Drive on Championship, Sky Sports Golf

11pm, Marlon Vera v Cory Sandhagen, UFC, BT Sport 2

Sunday 26th March

2am, Bucks v Nuggets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

2am, Fresno Jose Ramirez v Richard Commey, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

3:35am, Blues v Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Mix

5:20am, Essendon v Gold Coast Suns, AFL, BT Sport 1

11:15am, Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

12:30pm, South Africa v West Indies, T20, Sky Sports Cricket

12:40pm, Man City v Chelsa, Women's Super League, BBC 1

1pm, Forest Green Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday, League 1, Sky Sports Football

1pm, Allianz HL Semi-final, Division 1, TG4

1:15pm, Gent-Wevelgem, Cycling, Eurosport 2

2pm, Kazakhstan v Denmark, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

3pm, Italy v France, TikTok Women's 6 Nations, BBC Red Button

3pm, Bath v Exeter Chiefs, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sports 1 & BT Sports 4K UHD

3pm, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Sky Sports Golf

3pm, Allianz FL Round 7 Division 1 fixture, TG4 - TBA

3:45pm, Wexford v Waterford, Allianz HL Semi-final, TG4

4:45pm, Afghanistan v Pakistan, Test Series, BT Sport 3

5pm, England v Ukraine, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Channel 4

5pm, Liechtenstein v Iceland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

5pm, Slovenia v San Marino, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2

6pm, Mavericks v Hornets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

7:45pm, N.Ireland v Finland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Virgin Media 2 &Premier Sports 1

7:45pm, Malta v Italy, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2

8:30pm, Bulls v Lakers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

