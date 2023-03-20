Guide to sports on tv this week

Don't Miss: After an historic weekend for Irish men's rugby with two Grand Slams, it is the turn of the women as they kick off in the TikTok Women's Six Nations. Ireland are away to Wales in Cardiff for their first game of the tournament.

Set the Sky Box: It is coming down to the business end of the season for the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues. The semi-finals are taking place in Division One of the hurling while it is the final round of the football league.