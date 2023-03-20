Guide to sports on tv this week

: After an historic weekend for Irish men's rugby with two Grand Slams, it is the turn of the women as they kick off in the TikTok Women's Six Nations. Ireland are away to Wales in Cardiff for their first game of the tournament.
It is coming down to the business end of the season for the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues. The semi-finals are taking place in Division One of the hurling while it is the final round of the football league.
Captains on Netflix is a FIFA+ eight part documentary which follows International captains - Thiago Silva, Luka Modric, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Andre Blake, Hassan Maatouk & Brian Kaltack - on their quest for FIFA World Cup glory.
2:15pm, Tour of Catalunya, Cycling, Eurosport 1
9:30pm, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 2
8am, South Africa v West Indies, ODI, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event
5:45pm, Bayern Munich v Arsenal, Women's Champions League Quarter Finals, DAZN
8pm, Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday, League 1, Sky Sports Football
8pm, Roma v Barcelona, Women's Champions League Quarter Finals, DAZN
7:45am, India v Australia, Test Series, BT Sports 1
1:48pm, De Penne, UCI World Tour, Cycling, Eurosport 2
2:30pm, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event
5:45pm, Lyon v Chelsea, Women's Champions League Quarter Finals, DAZN
7:45pm, Ireland v Latvia, Friendly International, RTÈ 2 & Premier Sports 1
8pm, PSG v VfL Wolfsburg, Women's Champions League Quarter Finals, DAZN
11:40pm, Warriors v Mavericks, NBA, BBC 1
8:20am, Carlton v Geelong Cats, AFL, BT Sport 1
1:48pm, De Penne, UCI World Tour, Cycling, Eurosport 2
3pm, Kazakhstan v Slovenia, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
7pm, Premier League Darts, Newcastle Premier League, Sky Sports Action
7:45pm, Italy v England, Euro 2024, Qualifiers, Channel 4
7:45pm, San Marino v N. Ireland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
7:45pm, Denmark v Finland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2
6am, Crusaders v Brumbies, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event
8:35am, Waratahs v Chiefs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
8:50am, Brisbane Lions v Melbourne, AFL, BT Sport 1
3:45pm, Afghanistan v Pakistan, Test Series, BT Sport 3
5pm, Bulgaria v Montenegro, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
7:30pm, Everton v Liverpool, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event
7:35pm, Leinster v Stormers, BKT URC, TG4 & Premier Sports 2
7:45pm, France v Netherlands, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
7:45pm, Sweden v Belgium, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2
7:45pm, Newcastle Falcons v Gloucester, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD
11pm, Arthur v Suarez, World Championship Boxing, Channel 5
12:30am, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, ODI, BT Sport 2
3:35am, Highlanders v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
6am, Moana Pasifka v Hurricanes, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event
8:25am, Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, AFL, BT Sport 1
8:30am, Melbourne Rebels v Reds, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
12pm, South Africa v West Indies, International T20 Series, Sky Sports Cricket
12:30pm, Cork v Meath, Lidl Ladies NFL, TG4
1pm, Ospreys v Dragons, BKT URC, Premier Sports 2
1:30pm, Live racing Kelso, Newbury, Virgin Media 1
2pm, Scotland v Cyprus, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
2pm, Liverpool Legends v Celtic Legends, Friendly, LFCTV
2:15pm, Wales v Ireland, TikTok Women's 6 Nations, RTÈ 2 & BBC Red Button
2:15pm, Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2
3pm, Connacht v Edinburgh, BKT URC, TG4 & Premier Sports 2
3pm, Saracens v Harlequins, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1 & ITV & BT Sport 4K UHD
3pm, Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event
4:45pm, England v Scotland, TikTok Women's 6 Nations, Virgin Media 2 & BBC 2
5pm, Belarus v Switzerland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2
5pm, Armenia v Turkery, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
5pm, England v France, U21 Friendly, BBC Red Button
5:15pm, Munster v Glasgow Warriors, BKT URC, RTÈ 2
5:30pm, London Irish v Northampton Saints, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD
5:30pm, Man Utd v West Ham, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event
7pm, Lawrence Okolie v David Light, Boxing, Sky Sports Action
7:15pm, Cork v Kilkenny, Allianz HL Semi-final,TG4
7:35pm, Ulster v Vodacom Bulls, BKT URC, RTÈ 2
7:45pm, Croatia v Wales, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sport 1
7:45pm, Spain v Norway, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2
7:45pm, Nathan Heaney v Jack Flatley, Boxing, BT Sport 1
9pm, Pacers v Hawks, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
10pm, LPGA Drive on Championship, Sky Sports Golf
11pm, Marlon Vera v Cory Sandhagen, UFC, BT Sport 2
2am, Bucks v Nuggets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
2am, Fresno Jose Ramirez v Richard Commey, Boxing, Sky Sports Action
3:35am, Blues v Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Mix
5:20am, Essendon v Gold Coast Suns, AFL, BT Sport 1
11:15am, Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2
12:30pm, South Africa v West Indies, T20, Sky Sports Cricket
12:40pm, Man City v Chelsa, Women's Super League, BBC 1
1pm, Forest Green Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday, League 1, Sky Sports Football
1pm, Allianz HL Semi-final, Division 1, TG4
1:15pm, Gent-Wevelgem, Cycling, Eurosport 2
2pm, Kazakhstan v Denmark, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
3pm, Italy v France, TikTok Women's 6 Nations, BBC Red Button
3pm, Bath v Exeter Chiefs, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sports 1 & BT Sports 4K UHD
3pm, Allianz FL Round 7 Division 1 fixture, TG4 - TBA
3:45pm, Wexford v Waterford, Allianz HL Semi-final, TG4
4:45pm, Afghanistan v Pakistan, Test Series, BT Sport 3
5pm, England v Ukraine, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Channel 4
5pm, Liechtenstein v Iceland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1
5pm, Slovenia v San Marino, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2
6pm, Mavericks v Hornets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
7:45pm, N.Ireland v Finland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Virgin Media 2 &Premier Sports 1
7:45pm, Malta v Italy, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2
8:30pm, Bulls v Lakers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena