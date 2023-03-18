Ireland and England head coaches go back a long way

Steve Borthwick and Andy Farrell’s long-standing rugby relationship takes a step into yet another new phase on Saturday when the former’s England team visit Ireland at Aviva Stadium.

From team-mates and co-captains at Saracens, to a player-coach relationship and then fellow coaches on the 2017 Lions tour, the two head coaches in opposing dressing rooms this Saturday afternoon go back a long way, despite parallel backgrounds in league and union.

Both were brought up in Lancashire, Farrell’s glittering career with his hometown club Wigan and Great Britain in Rugby League while Cumbrian-born Borthwick, four years Farrell’s junior, had grown up 20 miles up the road in Preston.

He had always played the 15-a-side game, captaining his grammar school side and playing for the town’s famous Grasshoppers side before signing for Bath in 1998 and Farrell would switch codes in 2005 but their paths did not converge until the summer of 2008 when Borthwick moved to Saracens and the pair became club-mates and then co-captains under Eddie Jones.

Now the Englishmen go head to head as Test bosses, with Farrell zoning in on a Grand Slam with his team at the top of the World Rugby rankings and seeking a 14th consecutive home win to extend the Irish record set when France were beaten at the Aviva in round two last month.

Borthwick, meanwhile, is chasing his tail having succeeded his old mentor Jones as England boss in December and last week’s 53-10 home defeat to the French was a gut punch he could have done without so early in his tenure. His old friend is, however, backing his friend to stop the Red Rose wilting any further.

“I played with Steve at Saracens, we were dual captains under Eddie so obviously we know each other well,” Farrell said. “I coached Steve at Saracens as well and coached with him on the Lions tour so obviously we’re very aware of each other’s traits.

“He’s an outstanding coach. When I worked with him on the Lions, I mean, the proof’s in the pudding isn’t it, really? Ask the players, they’re the people that matter and to a man everyone was raving coming back from the Lions tour.

“Steve doesn’t rest on his laurels either. He’ll be enjoying this challenge as well, to make sure he gets better as a coach and there’s no doubt about it that he’ll get it right with England.”