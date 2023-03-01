Division Two moving weekend affords Cork chance to right wrongs of recent Clare record

Midway through his post-match debrief at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday, Cork manager John Cleary turned the conversation in the direction of Ennis.

Having enjoyed home comforts for three of their opening four league games, Cork get on the road to Banner country this Sunday.

It’s a game of monumental importance - for both sides.

Clare, despite a series of typically encouraging spring performances, have only one win to their name and sit uncomfortably in one of the relegation spots.

A fourth defeat would not only further endanger their involvement in the All-Ireland series, but also their seven-year-old Division 2 status.

For Cork, a win gets them to six points and safety. Now, it's not out of the question that a team could fall on six points, but Cork’s current score difference of +31 is too healthy for it to be them.

Should they lose above in Ennis, though, there follows another away trip to another team - Louth - that is part of that crowded elevator of Division 2 sides from third to seventh who don’t know if they’re going up or down.

As we said, Sunday’s a big one.

Now, back to Cleary’s post-match debrief and his remark that the players have let it be known how difficult an opposition they have come to find Clare.

“I know the lads have been stressing that they found it very hard against Clare over the years, so I am sure Sunday will be no different,” said the Cork manager.

The counties haven’t met in championship since the 2015 Munster semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn. The hosts were supremely comfortable, winning by 12.

And while they have since become ships in the summer night, Cork’s relegation from the League’s top tier and Clare's promotion from the third division the year after their 2015 Munster meeting has made them spring bedfellows. From a Cork perspective, there’s been absolutely nothing comfortable since.

Indeed, any time one of their Division 2 clashes threatened to finish with a double-digit winning margin, it was Colm Collins’ men in the box seat.

Here’s a five-bar selection box to highlight just why Cleary’s players have been stressing how difficult they find navigating the Banner.

2017 Division 2, Round 4 (Cusack Park): Clare 2-11 Cork 0-9

The hosts, without Gary Brennan and without scoring for the first 25 minutes, secured a first League or championship victory over the Leesiders since Martin Daly’s immortal injury-time goal in 1997. Cork survivors from that eight-point defeat are Tom Clancy, Ruairí Deane, Brian O’Driscoll, John O’Rourke, and Ian Maguire. Current selector James Loughrey was also part of the defence that day.

2018 Division 2, Round 6 (Páirc Uí Rinn): Clare 0-14 Cork 0-12

Cork entered the game on six points and with one eye on promotion. Another spring defeat to the saffron and blue put paid to that.

Said then manager Ronan McCarthy: “We’ve gone from a positive performance, a good win away from home (against Meath), and we haven’t followed that up, which is the most disappointing thing.” That inconsistency has pretty much been the story of Cork football for the past decade.

2019 McGrath Cup final (Miltown-Malbay): Clare 1-9 Cork 0-9

Silverware, irrespective of the time of year, is never to be sniffed at. The home side hadn’t won the competition in 11 years. Outside of the opening eight minutes, they were never led.

2019 Division 2, Round 3 (Cusack Park): Clare 3-13 Cork 1-10

A third straight year of Clare bettering Cork in the league, by a combined 19 points. The result was part of a dreadful Cork start to the league where they picked up just one point from their first four outings. Defender Seán White later reflected on that winless - and challenging - period: “It wasn’t that people didn’t want to come into training when we were going through a bad spell or anything like that, it was more that it was just hard to pick ourselves up.”

2021 Division 2 South, Round 3 (Cusack Park): Cork 0-22 Clare 1-18

Cork’s sole win over Clare in their five league meetings between 2017 and '22. John O'Rourke's injury-time winning point, though, was not sufficient for Cork to leapfrog them in the table and so they had to fight relegation two weeks later while Clare welcomed Mayo for a chance to join the elite.

“We always struggled to play against Cork 10 or 15 years ago, they always got big scores up against us. But the last few years we've always been touch and go with them,” said the now retired David Tubridy.

The reality, though, is Clare have been on top against Cork more often than it has been touch and go over the past six years. It's why their visitors on Sunday know these two points will be very hard earned.