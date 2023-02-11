Super Bowl LVII: All you need to know ahead of the NFL's showpiece event 

The 57th Super Bowl kicks off this Sunday night - here is a guide with everything you need to know to watch the NFL's biggest game of the season.

With millions set to tune in from all around the world - this is not just about the what happens on the pitch but also the half-time performance and the ad breaks. Here is what you need to know about Super Bowl LVII.

Who is playing?

The Kansas City Chiefs -- led by the mercurial Patrick Mahomes -- take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a meeting of the two best teams around.

When is it?

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Where can I watch it?

Irish viewers will be able to watch it live on Virgin Media 2, with coverage starting at 10:45pm and on Sky Sports NFL (407) and Sky Sports Main Event (401) with their build-up starting at 10pm.

The game kicks off at 11:30pm (Irish time).

What you need to know?

This will be the first time in the Super Bowl's history that two black quarterbacks (QB) will face off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

HISTORY: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts make history as the first two black quarterbacks to face off in the Super Bowl. Picture: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes has been here before and will be playing in his third Super Bowl since becoming team started in 2018. Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years in 2020 but they lost in 2021 to Buccaneers.

This is the Chiefs' third Super Bowl in four years with Mahomes leading the way. However the dynamic playmaker has been hampered by an ankle injury he sustained during the play offs. Speaking during the week, Mahomes said he will rely on ‘a bit of adrenaline’ to get him through the game on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is playing in his first Super Bowl and is playing in his second full season as starting QB for his side. This is the Eagles fourth appearance in the Super Bowl with the side winning just once in 2018.

Both sides recorded 14-3 in the regular season which saw them both seeded number one in the play offs in their respective conferences.

BROTERLY RIVARLY: Jason and Travis Kelce make history as the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It will also be a historic evening when the Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, become the first brothers to play on opposing teams in the Super Bowl. Travis will done the No 87 jersey for Kansas City Chiefs and plays tight end. His older brother Jason plays centre for the Eagles donning the No 62 jersey. It will be a day of mixed emotions for the Kelce family with the brothers going head to head in the most important game of the season.

The National Anthem:

The national anthem will mark the opening of the Super Bowl as it has done down through the years. This year it will be sung by country singer, songwriter, guitarist and eight time Grammy award winner Chris Stapleton.

Half Time Show:

The Super Bowl is not just about the football. The half time show is another part of the event that attracts the viewers. This year will see Rhianna return to the stage for the first time since 2016. The half time show is a massive production and all eyes will be on the eagerly awaited return to the stage of the Barbadian singer.

The Commercials:

Commercials are big business during the Super Bowl. Approximately 100 million people tune in giving companies from Netflix to Google the ideal opportunity to advertise, despite the high price tag.

A 30 second spot can cost up to $7m and to make the most of their investments companies release their ads in the days leading up to the big event. Expect to see famous faces popping up in ads throughout the event.