Cashel CS crowned Harty Cup champions after historic first all-Tipperary decider

Cashel CS 0-12 CBS Thurles 0-11

It was the top billing in the Munster Post Primary Schools (U19AH) at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday.

A historic first all-Tipperary TUS Dr Harty Cup final brought 7,283 people to Thurles. A relentless display of courage and endless endeavour saw first-time finalists Cashel CS shock CBS Thurles (eight times winners) with a dramatic one-point victory.

In the 29-year history of the school, the victors only returned to this prestigious competition last year. They took a drubbing against CBS Thurles in that quarter-final.

Lessons learned along the way.

Joint captain Ronan Connolly, whose six points were key, said being crowned Munster champions would take a while to sink in.

“We always had belief, we knew it was possible. We knew quietly we would give it a fair rattle. We came out of the hardest group. We had the All-Ireland champions (Ardscoil Rís), and we got a setback at the start of the group stages when Ardscoil beat us. We were down in the dumps. But we rose up again,” said the Cashel King Cormacs club player.

For joint captain Ben Currivan from the Golden-Kilfeacle club, who also got on the scoresheet, he added, “It is hard to put it into words. It is unbelievable for all the lads. The work they put in all year, they really deserve this.”

Both players are sixth-year students and said ‘it was worth waiting for.’ Match-day nerves played their part. Yet this was a brilliant collective team effort, with man-of-the-match Ger O’Dwyer leading the way delivering a rock-solid defensive performance.

In a game where there was never more than three points between them and with the teams locked 0-11 apiece, it was Eanna Ormond who supplied the winning score in the second minute of stoppage.

Wind assisted CBS Thurles held a slender 0-5 to 0-4 advantage at the break. The scores were mostly from placed balls - Connolly and his counterparts Robbie Ryan and Tommy Maher on target. The low-scoring was testament to both defences being able to frustrate their opponents and crowding the middle space.

Ten minutes into the second-half, Connolly levelled, 0-6 apiece. Connolly, Oisin O’Donoghue and Adam Daly sparkled as they pushed the lead to three.

CBS Thurles gave everything to the cause, level again 0-10 each through Bill Flanagan, Tommy Maher and Robbie Stapleton.

Tied once more, entering stoppage.

The finish was absorbing as play moved up and down the field. In the 61st minute, Eanna Ormond clipped over a point that would ensure hurling history for Cashel CS.

That being said, it must have been bitter-sweet for manager Brendan Ryan whose 16-year-old nephew Robbie Ryan lined out at corner-forward for CBS Thurles.

“I am gutted for Thurles CBS, more than maybe they would be if we lost,” he admitted.

Scorers for Cashel CS: R Connolly (0-6, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65), E Ormond, B Currivan, O O’Donoghue, D McGrath, F Ryan and A Daly (0-1 each).

Scorers for CBS Thurles: T Maher (0-5, 0-4 frees), R Ryan (0-3 frees), B Flanagan, A Stakelum and R Stapleton (0-1 each).

CASHEL CS: T Breen (Boherlahan-Dualla); D Spillane (Fethard), C Byrne (Golden-Kilfeacle), C Ryan (Golden-Kilfeacle); D Fogarty (Boherlahan-Dualla), J Quinlan (Fethard), G O’Dwyer (unattached), O O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), S Buckley (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); E Ormond (Golden-Kilfeacle), B Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle, J-Capt), A Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); D McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), F Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), R Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs, J-Capt).

Subs: R Darcy (Boherlahan-Dualla) for R Connolly (55-56 bs), P Dalton (Golden-Kilfeacle) for E Ormond (63), R Darcy for F Ryan (63).

CBS THURLES: E Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); L Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill), E Morris (Holycross Ballycahill), P O’Dwyer (Killenaule); E O’Connell (Loughmore Castleiney), J Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), S Walsh (Moycarkey Borris); J Egan (Moycarkey Borris), T Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, Capt); J Maher (Moycarkey Borris), D Rossiter (Durlas Óg), A Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields); R Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), J Lahart (Holycross Ballycahill), R Stapleton (Thurles Sarsfields).

Subs: B Flanagan (Moycarkey Borris) for J Lahart (37), J Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill) for A Stakelum (43), D Kelly (Éire Óg Annacarty) for R Ryan (45), J Hayes (Moycarkey Borris) for D Rossiter (58), E Ralph (Durlas Óg) for E O’Connell (63).

Referee: Eamonn Stapleton (Limerick).