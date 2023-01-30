Six Nations and the Allianz hurling league is back: the sport in TV this week

A busy week of sport ahead with the return of the Six Nations at both senior and U20 levels and the first weekend of the Allianz hurling league gets underway.
Don't miss: The Six Nations championship is back this weekend with Ireland away to Wales in the Principality Stadium to kick of their campaign. 

Set the Sky box: With the return of the Allianz Hurling League, don’t forget to hit record to watch back Newcastle at home to West Ham. 

Streaming pick: Finding Jack Charlton on Amazon prime is a documentary directed by Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas. A moving piece on Jack the player and then manager and how he came to be a beloved figure in Irish society. It shows how in his later years his life changed when he was dealing with advanced stages of dementia. A wonderful and touching piece on a man who gave Ireland as a nation a new lease of life. 

MONDAY 

7:45pm Derby v West Ham, FA Cup 4th Round, ITV4 

7:45pm Glentoran v Crusaders, Northern Ireland Football League, Sky Sports Football 

7:45pm Udinese v Hellas Verona, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

8pm Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV 

8pm Against the Head, Rugby highlights, RTÉ 2 

TUESDAY 

1:30pm Live racing from Punchestown, Racing UK 

7:45pm Luton Town v Cardiff City, Championship, Sky Sports Red button 

8pm Newcastle v Southampton, EFL Cup, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sport Main Events & NOW TV 

8pm AC Milan v Atalanta, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1 

WEDNESDAY 

10:30am South Africa v England, final match ODI Series, Sky Sports Cricket 

11am World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV 

2pm German Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 1 

3pm Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2 

5pm Fiorentina v Torino, Coppa Italia, Eurosport 1 

6pm Nantes v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 1 

7:45pm Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich, DFB Pokal, Premier Sport 2 

8pm Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, EFL Cup, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV 

8pm Lens v Nice, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3 

8pm Monaco v Auxerre, Ligue 1, BT Sport ESPN 

8pm Montpellier v Paris Saint Germain, Ligue 1, BT Sport 1 

8pm Real Betis v Barcelona, La Liga, Premier Sport 1 

THURSDAY 

8:30am 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

9am German Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 1 

11am World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV 

1:30pm Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV 

3pm Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2 

3:30pm Durbans Super Giants v MI Cape Town, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV 

4:30pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV 

7pm Premier Darts League Belfasts, Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV 

8pm Real Madrid v Valencia, La Liga, ITV4 & Premier Sports 1 

8pm Juventus v Lazio, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 2 

FRIDAY 

8:30am 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

11am World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV 

11:30am Joburg Super Kings v Paarl Royals, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV 

1:30pm Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV 

3:30pm Durban Super Giants v Sunrisers Eastern Cape, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV 

4:30pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV 

5pm Sharks v Stormers, URC, Premier Sports 2 

7pm Wales U20 v Ireland U20, U20 Six Nations, Virgin Media 2 & S4C & BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport Website 

7pm England U20 v Scotland U20, U20 Six Nations, BBC Red Button & BBC Sports Online 

7:30pm Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV 

8pm West Brom v Coventry City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button & NOW TV 

8pm Chelsea v Fulham, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV 

8pm Athletic Bilbao v Cadiz, La Liga, Premier Sports 2 

8:45pm Canterbury Magicians v Otago Sparks, Women’s T20 Super Smash, BT Sport 

SATURDAY 

2am Emanuel Navarrete v Liam Wilson, WBO Super-Featherweight Title, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV 

8:30am 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

11am World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV 

11:30am Leicester City v Manchester City, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV 

12:30pm Everton v Arsenal, Premier League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4KUHD 

12:30pm Rotherham United v Sheffield United, Sky Sports Red Button & NOW TV 

12:30pm Norwich v Burnley, Championship, Sky Sports Main Event 1pm Racing from Leopardstown, Dublin Racing Festival Day 1, RTÉ 2 

1pm Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV 

1pm Espanyol v Osasuna, La Liga, Premier Sports 2 

2pm Toulouse v Bayonne, Top 14, Premier Sports 2 

2:15pm Wales v Ireland, Six Nations, Virgin Media 1 & BBC 1 

3:15pm Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2 3:30pm Pretoria Capitals v MI Cape Town, Sky Sports Cricket & NOW TV 

4pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV 

4pm La Rochelle v Lyon, Top 14, Premier Sports 2 

4:45pm England v Scotland, Six Nations, RTÉ 2 & ITV 

5pm Galway v Wexford, Allianz Hurling League, TG4 

5:15pm Roma v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 2 

5:20pm Altrincham v Wrexham, National league, BT Sport 1 

5:30pm World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV 

5:30pm Newcastle v West Ham, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV 

5:30pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v Schalke 04, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV 

5:30pm Atletico Madrid v Getafe, La Liga, Premier Sports 2 

6pm Troyes v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3 

7:15pm Cork v Limerick, Allianz Hurling League, RTÉ 2 

7:45pm Sassuolo v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

8pm Rennes v Lille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3 

8:05pm Montpellier v Toulon, Top 14, Premier Sport 2 

8:45pm Wellington Blaze v Auckland Hearts, Women’s T20 Super Smash, BT Sport 2 

11pm Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV 

SUNDAY 

8:30am 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

9:45am Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2 

11am World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV 

11:30am Joburg Super Kings v Sunrisers Eastern Cape, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & NOW TV 

11:30am Spezia v SSC Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

12pm Clermont Foot v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2 

12pm St Johnstone v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV 

1pm Mallorca v Read Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 

1pm Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV 

1pm Racing from Leopardstown, Dublin Racing Festival Day 2, RTÉ 2 

1:30pm Kerry v Monaghan, Allianz Football League, TG4 

2pm AC Ajaccio v Nantes, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2 

2pm Nottingham Forest v Leeds, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV 

2pm Torrino v Udinese, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

2:30pm VFB Stuggart v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV 

3pm Italy v France, Six Nations, Virgin Media 1 & ITV 

3:15pm Girona v Valencia, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 

3:30pm Pretoria Capitals v Durbans Super Giants, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket 

3:30pm Armagh v Mayo, Allianz Football League, TG4 

4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV 

4:30pm Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football 

5pm Fiorentina v Bologna, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

5:30pm Real Sociedad v Valladolid 

6pm Charlotte Hornets v Orlando Magic, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV 

6:45pm West Ham v Arsenal, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV 

7:45pm Marseille v Nice, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2 

7:45pm Inter Milan v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

8pm Barcelona v Sevilla, La Liga, ITV4 8pm Pro Bowl (Las Vegas), NFL, Sky Sports NFL 

8:05pm Stade Francais v Bordeaux Begles, Top 14, Premier Sports 2 

9:45pm Otago Sparks v Canterbury Magicians, Women’s T20 Super Smash, BT Sport 2 

11pm New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

Execution Time: 0.217 s