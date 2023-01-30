Six Nations and the Allianz hurling league is back: the sport in TV this week

: The Six Nations championship is back this weekend with Ireland away to Wales in the Principality Stadium to kick of their campaign.
: With the return of the Allianz Hurling League, don’t forget to hit record to watch back Newcastle at home to West Ham.
: Finding Jack Charlton on Amazon prime is a documentary directed by Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas. A moving piece on Jack the player and then manager and how he came to be a beloved figure in Irish society. It shows how in his later years his life changed when he was dealing with advanced stages of dementia. A wonderful and touching piece on a man who gave Ireland as a nation a new lease of life.
Derby v West Ham, FA Cup 4th Round, ITV4
Glentoran v Crusaders, Northern Ireland Football League, Sky Sports Football
Udinese v Hellas Verona, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV
Against the Head, Rugby highlights, RTÉ 2
Live racing from Punchestown, Racing UK
Luton Town v Cardiff City, Championship, Sky Sports Red button
Newcastle v Southampton, EFL Cup, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sport Main Events & NOW TV
AC Milan v Atalanta, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1
South Africa v England, final match ODI Series, Sky Sports Cricket
World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV
German Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 1
Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2
Fiorentina v Torino, Coppa Italia, Eurosport 1
Nantes v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 1
Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich, DFB Pokal, Premier Sport 2
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, EFL Cup, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV
Lens v Nice, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3
Monaco v Auxerre, Ligue 1, BT Sport ESPN
Montpellier v Paris Saint Germain, Ligue 1, BT Sport 1
Real Betis v Barcelona, La Liga, Premier Sport 1
2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
German Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 1
World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV
Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV
Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2
Durbans Super Giants v MI Cape Town, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV
Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV
Premier Darts League Belfasts, Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV
Real Madrid v Valencia, La Liga, ITV4 & Premier Sports 1
Juventus v Lazio, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 2
2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV
Joburg Super Kings v Paarl Royals, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV
Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV
Durban Super Giants v Sunrisers Eastern Cape, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV
Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV
Sharks v Stormers, URC, Premier Sports 2
Wales U20 v Ireland U20, U20 Six Nations, Virgin Media 2 & S4C & BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport Website
England U20 v Scotland U20, U20 Six Nations, BBC Red Button & BBC Sports Online
Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV
West Brom v Coventry City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button & NOW TV
Chelsea v Fulham, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV
Athletic Bilbao v Cadiz, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
Canterbury Magicians v Otago Sparks, Women’s T20 Super Smash, BT Sport
Emanuel Navarrete v Liam Wilson, WBO Super-Featherweight Title, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV
2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV
Leicester City v Manchester City, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV
Everton v Arsenal, Premier League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4KUHD
Rotherham United v Sheffield United, Sky Sports Red Button & NOW TV
Norwich v Burnley, Championship, Sky Sports Main Event 1pm Racing from Leopardstown, Dublin Racing Festival Day 1, RTÉ 2
Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV
Espanyol v Osasuna, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
Toulouse v Bayonne, Top 14, Premier Sports 2
Wales v Ireland, Six Nations, Virgin Media 1 & BBC 1
Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2 3:30pm Pretoria Capitals v MI Cape Town, Sky Sports Cricket & NOW TV
Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV
La Rochelle v Lyon, Top 14, Premier Sports 2
England v Scotland, Six Nations, RTÉ 2 & ITV
Galway v Wexford, Allianz Hurling League, TG4
Roma v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 2
Altrincham v Wrexham, National league, BT Sport 1
World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV
Newcastle v West Ham, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV
Borussia Mönchengladbach v Schalke 04, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV
Atletico Madrid v Getafe, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
Troyes v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3
Cork v Limerick, Allianz Hurling League, RTÉ 2
Sassuolo v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Rennes v Lille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3
Montpellier v Toulon, Top 14, Premier Sport 2
Wellington Blaze v Auckland Hearts, Women’s T20 Super Smash, BT Sport 2
Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV
2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf
Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2
World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV
Joburg Super Kings v Sunrisers Eastern Cape, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & NOW TV
Spezia v SSC Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Clermont Foot v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2
St Johnstone v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV
Mallorca v Read Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV
Racing from Leopardstown, Dublin Racing Festival Day 2, RTÉ 2
Kerry v Monaghan, Allianz Football League, TG4
AC Ajaccio v Nantes, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2
Nottingham Forest v Leeds, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV
Torrino v Udinese, Serie A, BT Sport 1
VFB Stuggart v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV
Italy v France, Six Nations, Virgin Media 1 & ITV
Girona v Valencia, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
Pretoria Capitals v Durbans Super Giants, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket
Armagh v Mayo, Allianz Football League, TG4
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV
Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
Fiorentina v Bologna, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Real Sociedad v Valladolid
Charlotte Hornets v Orlando Magic, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV
West Ham v Arsenal, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV
Marseille v Nice, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2
Inter Milan v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Barcelona v Sevilla, La Liga, ITV4 8pm Pro Bowl (Las Vegas), NFL, Sky Sports NFL
Stade Francais v Bordeaux Begles, Top 14, Premier Sports 2
Otago Sparks v Canterbury Magicians, Women’s T20 Super Smash, BT Sport 2
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena