Six Nations and the Allianz hurling league is back: the sport in TV this week

Don't miss: The Six Nations championship is back this weekend with Ireland away to Wales in the Principality Stadium to kick of their campaign.

Set the Sky box: With the return of the Allianz Hurling League, don’t forget to hit record to watch back Newcastle at home to West Ham.

Streaming pick: Finding Jack Charlton on Amazon prime is a documentary directed by Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas. A moving piece on Jack the player and then manager and how he came to be a beloved figure in Irish society. It shows how in his later years his life changed when he was dealing with advanced stages of dementia. A wonderful and touching piece on a man who gave Ireland as a nation a new lease of life.





MONDAY

7:45pm Derby v West Ham, FA Cup 4th Round, ITV4

7:45pm Glentoran v Crusaders, Northern Ireland Football League, Sky Sports Football

7:45pm Udinese v Hellas Verona, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV

8pm Against the Head, Rugby highlights, RTÉ 2





TUESDAY

1:30pm Live racing from Punchestown, Racing UK

7:45pm Luton Town v Cardiff City, Championship, Sky Sports Red button

8pm Newcastle v Southampton, EFL Cup, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sport Main Events & NOW TV

8pm AC Milan v Atalanta, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1





WEDNESDAY

10:30am South Africa v England, final match ODI Series, Sky Sports Cricket

11am World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV

2pm German Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 1

3pm Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2

5pm Fiorentina v Torino, Coppa Italia, Eurosport 1

6pm Nantes v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 1

7:45pm Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich, DFB Pokal, Premier Sport 2

8pm Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, EFL Cup, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV

8pm Lens v Nice, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

8pm Monaco v Auxerre, Ligue 1, BT Sport ESPN

8pm Montpellier v Paris Saint Germain, Ligue 1, BT Sport 1

8pm Real Betis v Barcelona, La Liga, Premier Sport 1





THURSDAY

8:30am 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

9am German Masters, Snooker, Eurosport 1

11am World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV

1:30pm Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV

3pm Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2

3:30pm Durbans Super Giants v MI Cape Town, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV

4:30pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV

7pm Premier Darts League Belfasts, Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV

8pm Real Madrid v Valencia, La Liga, ITV4 & Premier Sports 1

8pm Juventus v Lazio, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 2





FRIDAY

8:30am 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

11am World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV

11:30am Joburg Super Kings v Paarl Royals, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV

1:30pm Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV

3:30pm Durban Super Giants v Sunrisers Eastern Cape, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV

4:30pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV

5pm Sharks v Stormers, URC, Premier Sports 2

7pm Wales U20 v Ireland U20, U20 Six Nations, Virgin Media 2 & S4C & BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport Website

7pm England U20 v Scotland U20, U20 Six Nations, BBC Red Button & BBC Sports Online

7:30pm Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV

8pm West Brom v Coventry City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button & NOW TV

8pm Chelsea v Fulham, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV

8pm Athletic Bilbao v Cadiz, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

8:45pm Canterbury Magicians v Otago Sparks, Women’s T20 Super Smash, BT Sport





SATURDAY

2am Emanuel Navarrete v Liam Wilson, WBO Super-Featherweight Title, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV

8:30am 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

11am World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV

11:30am Leicester City v Manchester City, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV

12:30pm Everton v Arsenal, Premier League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4KUHD

12:30pm Rotherham United v Sheffield United, Sky Sports Red Button & NOW TV

12:30pm Norwich v Burnley, Championship, Sky Sports Main Event 1pm Racing from Leopardstown, Dublin Racing Festival Day 1, RTÉ 2

1pm Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV

1pm Espanyol v Osasuna, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

2pm Toulouse v Bayonne, Top 14, Premier Sports 2

2:15pm Wales v Ireland, Six Nations, Virgin Media 1 & BBC 1

3:15pm Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2 3:30pm Pretoria Capitals v MI Cape Town, Sky Sports Cricket & NOW TV

4pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV

4pm La Rochelle v Lyon, Top 14, Premier Sports 2

4:45pm England v Scotland, Six Nations, RTÉ 2 & ITV

5pm Galway v Wexford, Allianz Hurling League, TG4

5:15pm Roma v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 2

5:20pm Altrincham v Wrexham, National league, BT Sport 1

5:30pm World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV

5:30pm Newcastle v West Ham, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV

5:30pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v Schalke 04, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV

5:30pm Atletico Madrid v Getafe, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

6pm Troyes v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

7:15pm Cork v Limerick, Allianz Hurling League, RTÉ 2

7:45pm Sassuolo v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm Rennes v Lille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

8:05pm Montpellier v Toulon, Top 14, Premier Sport 2

8:45pm Wellington Blaze v Auckland Hearts, Women’s T20 Super Smash, BT Sport 2

11pm Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV





SUNDAY

8:30am 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

9:45am Tour of Valencia, Cycling, Eurosport 2

11am World Pool Championships, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix & NOW TV

11:30am Joburg Super Kings v Sunrisers Eastern Cape, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket & NOW TV

11:30am Spezia v SSC Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1

12pm Clermont Foot v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

12pm St Johnstone v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV

1pm Mallorca v Read Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

1pm Kenya Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & NOW TV

1pm Racing from Leopardstown, Dublin Racing Festival Day 2, RTÉ 2

1:30pm Kerry v Monaghan, Allianz Football League, TG4

2pm AC Ajaccio v Nantes, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

2pm Nottingham Forest v Leeds, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV

2pm Torrino v Udinese, Serie A, BT Sport 1

2:30pm VFB Stuggart v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV

3pm Italy v France, Six Nations, Virgin Media 1 & ITV

3:15pm Girona v Valencia, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

3:30pm Pretoria Capitals v Durbans Super Giants, South Africa T20, Sky Sports Cricket

3:30pm Armagh v Mayo, Allianz Football League, TG4

4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event & NOW TV

4:30pm Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5pm Fiorentina v Bologna, Serie A, BT Sport 1

5:30pm Real Sociedad v Valladolid

6pm Charlotte Hornets v Orlando Magic, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & NOW TV

6:45pm West Ham v Arsenal, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football & NOW TV

7:45pm Marseille v Nice, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

7:45pm Inter Milan v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm Barcelona v Sevilla, La Liga, ITV4 8pm Pro Bowl (Las Vegas), NFL, Sky Sports NFL

8:05pm Stade Francais v Bordeaux Begles, Top 14, Premier Sports 2

9:45pm Otago Sparks v Canterbury Magicians, Women’s T20 Super Smash, BT Sport 2

11pm New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena