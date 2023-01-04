Kane fires Spurs to away victory over Palace 

Crystal Palace 0 Spurs 4

IF Spurs can be as ruthless as they were in their second half against Crystal Palace, then their underwhelming first-half displays will matter far less.

Tottenham had conceded the first goal in their last seven Premier League games heading into the clash with Palace, but Harry Kane’s quickfire second-half double set Spurs on the path to victory and ensured that run did not stretch to eight.

Conte said ahead of the game that he remained “committed to the project” at Tottenham despite his side’s poor run of recent form, and this victory was a reminder that Spurs are capable of much more than performances of late have shown.

The issues which have plagued his side’s season so far, which has led some to dub Conte’s team as ‘second-half Spurs’, still remained.

They struggled to create anything of note in the first half and probably should have been behind had Jordan Ayew got his head up and played in team-mate Michael Olise instead of shooting at Hugo Lloris.

Yet these problems will take a back seat for now at least. A rampant start to the second half with Kane’s rapid double ensured Tottenham bounced back from that disappointing 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa while giving them a first win since the Premier League season resumed following the World Cup break.

The Tottenham supporters in attendance were so surprised at going ahead, it prompted them to chant about how poor Palace must be to allow their side to get the first goal.

And the positive Matt Doherty side-footed home a third on 68 minutes before Heung-Min Son got in on the action via a fortunate deflection to complete a fine second-half showing.

Spurs started the game in control. Palace were poor in possession, giving the ball away far too easily on numerous occasions, but the away side did not do enough to take advantage of Palace’s mistakes despite all of their early possession.

Bryan Gil looked the most likely to make something happen, but when Matt Doherty’s floated cross came the way of Gil in the opening stages it was a case of it falling to the wrong man. Gil’s height meant he could not get any contact on the ball and the cross passed by without threatening the goal.

And a fantastic chance for Jordan Ayew midway through the first half gave Palace the spark they needed to come to life. Some great work from star man Wilfried Zaha saw him find his team-mate inside the box but his low shot was well saved by Lloris.

Ayew should perhaps have squared it for his team-mate Olise, who was in a better position alongside him, something Zaha made sure to demonstrate to Ayew afterwards.

Patrick Vieira’s side began to get their dangerous attacking players more involved in the game to close the half. The trio of Ebere Eze, Zaha, and Olise are a joy to watch with the ball at their feet and looked far livelier than anyone wearing a white shirt in the first half.

But it was a defender who went closest to opening the scoring next, Palace’s Joachim Andersen bending a strike marginally wide of the top corner after being urged to shoot by the home support.

Yet despite their lack of threat in the first-half, Spurs’ Mr Reliable gave Tottenham the lead just after the restart when the lively Gil found Ivan Perisic out on the left, who put in a fine cross for Kane to head home at the back post.

And Kane doubled his tally for the night just a few minutes later, Gil finding his team-mate with a lovely ball into the box for the striker to power a shot into the bottom corner.

As he so often is, Kane proved to be the difference maker once again and laid bare the difference between these two sides. Palace, who were deserving of going in ahead at the break, lacked the clinical finishing and ruthlessness that Kane brings to this Spurs team.

Doherty attacked the box on numerous occasions from right wing-back throughout the game and got his rewards with just over 20 minutes remaining, side-footing beyond goalkeeper Vicenta Guaita and into the bottom corner after Son’s cut-back had deflected into his path.

Whatever Conte had said to his team at half-time worked wonders. Spurs looked like they might score with every attack having rarely troubled Palace at all in the first half and Son added a fourth when he latched onto Kane’s dinked ball over the top before finishing past Guaita with the help of a big deflection off Marc Guehi.

Zaha threatened to pull one back late on when he forced Lloris to save with his feet after playing a neat one-two with substitute Odsonne Edouard, but the game had been settled a long time ago by that point.

This was a night where Spurs showed what they can be capable of when they are on form. While doing little to dispel the concerns around his side starting games slowly and struggling in the first half, this was an excellent Tottenham win and one Conte will be hoping can provide a springboard for an upturn in form.

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Lloris 7, Romero 7, Dier 7, Lenglet 7, Doherty 7 (Royal 78’), Hojbjerg 6, Skipp 5 (Sarr 66’), Perisic 7, Gil 8 (Sessegnon 77’), Kane 9, Son 7.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita 6, Clyne 5, Guehi 5, Andersen 6, Ward 5, Schlupp 5 (Mateta 60’), Doucoure 6, Eze 6 (Hughes 74’), Zaha 6, Ayew 5, Olise 6 (Edouard 73’).

Referee: Michael Oliver 7.