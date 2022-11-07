London is red? Arsenal a level above Chelsea at the Bridge

CHELSEA 0 ARSENAL 1

A SIGNIFICANT win for Arsenal to convince their manager, players and supporters they are finally emerging from Chelsea's shadow for the first time since they last won the Premier League title almost 20 years ago.

Brazil defender Gabriel scored the goal to send Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table and secure a deserved 11th win from their 13th game of the season.

The gap to title favourites and defending champions Manchester City is only two points, but the significance of their third consecutive win in as many seasons at Stamford Bridge is they go a full 13 points ahead of Graham Potter's Chelsea.

City remain the benchmark and Potter conceded afterwards that Arsenal are now also operating at a level above Chelsea in terms of their ability and understanding. The feeling leaving Stamford Bridge was that it will take more than the remainder of this season to close the gap again.

Arsenal have finished above Chelsea only twice since they won the title as Invincibles in 2004. Chelsea have won the title five times since then and even when Arsenal came out on top in 2012 Chelsea won the FA Cup and Champions League to make the achievement insignificant. The only other time was when Jose Mourinho was losing the plot and Chelsea finished tenth in 2016.

The changing of Chelsea owner after Roman Abramovich's enforced sale amid the Russia-Ukraine war cannot be under-estimated. The sacking of Champions League winning coach Thomas Tuchel is taking time take time to recover from too.

Potter was accused of sending out a team that 'did not what it was doing' by a local reporter afterwards. He refuted that and pointed out how he has been in charge for only eight weeks at Chelsea and has lost important players to injury in that time.

Arteta, meanwhile, was able to make his 150th match as a manager with one of the most emphatic examples to date of how he has turned his side from also rans to contenders in his three years in charge.

Aaron Ramsdale did not have a save to make in the Arsenal goal and chances were hard to come by for Mikel Arteta's men too, but there was really only one team in it.

Arsenal showed all the early ambition to get forward and there were two good shooting chances for the otherwise hugely impressive defender Ben White.

Unusually, for Chelsea playing at home, most of their opportunities came on the counter attack as they struggled to cope with Arsenal's high-tempo passing and pressing.

It took a brilliant Thiago Silva block to deny his younger fellow Brazil countryman Gabriel Jesus his first goal in nine games midway through the first half. Jesus was unplayable at times, but badly needs a goal.

Jesus squandered what looked the easiest of chances when he tried to score with a diving header from a Martinelli cross.

Aubameyang was seeing little of the ball against his former club and betrayed his frustration for a late sliding tackle on White that duly earned him the first yellow card of the day from referee Michael Oliver.

The second went to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka for a frustrated revenge dig at Marc Cucurella moments after he felt he had been badly fouled by the Chelsea left-back.

Half-time came and went with little change as both sides appeared edgy, wary of making a decisive mistake. It led to more fouls for Oliver to deal with and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was cautioned for a high challenge on Martinelli.

Jesus was again getting the better of his opponents on a regular basis and Trevor Chalobah was next to be booked for hacking down the Arsenal striker.

Potter had two substitutes ready to come on a few minutes before Arsenal's long over due goal in the 64th minute.

Saka curled in a corner from the right, after Edouard Mendy had parried away a Jesus shot at his near post, and the ball looked to be bouncing in as Gabriel made sure by prodding it over the line.

The Arsenal fans were so full of celebration they hardly noticed Aubameyang, their subject of much of their earlier angst, being taken off.

There were just over 15 minutes to go when Odegaard could and should have finished the match off. Jesus slalomed through a series of tackles before releasing the Norwegian, who hesitated with only Mendy to beat before lifting a shot over the bar.

Cucurella survived a strong penalty appeal when he appeared to handle soon after, but VAR upheld Oliver's decision not to give it Arsenal's way.

It set up an epic battle in the closing stages as the driving rain of a dark storm enhanced by floodlights for a NOON kick-off just added to the passion and intensity both on and off the pitch.

An injury time scuffle between Xhaka and Chalobah was treated with common sense by referee Oliver and both walked away with only a verbal warning after a kiss and a hug.

Arteta and his players celebrated long and hard with their supporters – who included Arteta's son in their number – afterwards as Xhaka enjoyed some extra pain in the rain to be interviewed for the host broadcaster as his name was chanted at full blast.

Chelsea: Mendy 6, Cucurella 6, Silva 8, Chalobah 6, Azpilicueta 6, Loftus-Cheek 5 (Kovacic 78), Jorginho 5, Mount 5 (Pulisic 78), Havertz 5 (Gallagher 64), Aubameyang 5 (Broja 64), Sterling. Subs: Bettinelli, Hall, Koulibaly, Ziyech, Zakaria.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Zinchenko 7 (Tierney 78), Gabriel 7, Saliba 8, White 8, Partey 7, Odegaard 6 (Elneny 87), Xhaka 7, Saka 7, Jesus 7, Martinelli 7 (Holding 90). Subs: Turner, Soares, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Nketiah.

Ref: Michael Oliver 7