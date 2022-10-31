McGuire stuns everyone (except herself) with Dublin marathon bronze

Clonmel AC athlete scorches to third place behind vaunted Ethiopian pair in seventh-fastest time ever run by an Irishwoman 
McGuire stuns everyone (except herself) with Dublin marathon bronze

OVER THE LINE:  Irish Women’s National Championship winner Courtney McGuire of Clonmel A.C finishes with a time of 2:32:50. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 01:59
Cliona Foley

EVERYONE recalls their first marathon but Tipperary’s Courtney McGuire ensured that everyone else in Irish running will remembers hers thanks to her fairytale debut over the ultimate distance in Dublin yesterday. 

The 23-year-old Clonmel AC member shocked the elite field by finishing third overall behind two elite Ethiopians Nigist Muluneh (2:28.31) and Hawi Elemu Negeri (2:29.33). And while she was over four minutes behind the winner, her time of 2:32:50 was the seventh-fastest ever by an Irishwoman and, by the margin of a second, relegated an athlete of Lizzie Lee’s stature to eighth on the Irish all time list. 

McGuire’s remarkable debut outshone everyone as the Irish Life Dublin Marathon returned to the streets for the first time in three years, not least when she revealed that she hadn’t run any more than 65 miles a week beforehand. 

“I’d been training on the cross-trainer because I kept getting injured and got a call from David Mansfield and (coach) Sean Tobin asking if I’d do the marathon, I’m so glad I did now!" she said. “I had covered the (26 mile) distance in training, followed Sean’s plan exactly so I knew what was coming, it was just about relaxing. 

“The longer distances suit me because I don’t get nervous beforehand.” 

McGuire’s sub-74-minute victory in the Larne Half-Marathon in August was the first hint of the relative unknown’s potential and her age and yesterday’s finish, which also secured Athletics Ireland’s Irish title, marks her as a serious international prospect now. 

She said herself and Donegal veteran Ann-Marie McGlynn (fourth overall in 2:33.46) were both shocked to find themselves running alongside former two-time Dublin winner Nataliya Lehonkova (from Ukraine) mid-race and eventually finishing ahead of her. McGlynn’s fourth place secured second in the national championship which is run in conjunction with Dublin and North Belfast AC’s Gladys Ganiels (sixth overall) completed her trio of thirds in 2:42.15. 

McGuire, who has just graduated from UL with a psychology degree, hopes to do a Masters in Sports Exercise and Performance Psychology next and possibly her second marathon in the New Year. Her training partner Mansfield finished 11th -- two places short of the national podium -in 2:26:05, 10 minutes outside his PB in Seville this year in an ultra-competitive domestic men’s field which saw Mick Clohisey and Sergiu Ciobanu drop out before the 30km mark. 

Celbridge AC’s Martin Hoare was the first Irish man home in seventh place overall and was as shocked as McGuire to win his first Irish title in 2:20.21 which knocked 10 seconds off his PB from Rotterdam in June. Belfast’s Conor Gallagher led the Irish to half-way (in 1:09.46) but had to settle for second in 2:22.56 and Clare’s two-time winner Sean Hehir was third in 2:24.19. 

Morocco’s Taoufik Allam was the first runner home, pulling clear from a breakaway bunch of three in the 22nd mile to win in a PB of 2:11:30 ahead of Ethiopia’s Ashenafi Boja (2:13:58) and Birhanu Teshome (2:14.25). 

More in this section

Japan F1 GP Auto Racing Max Verstappen as confused as anyone after title confirmed amid chaos in Japan
Graham Rowntree 4/10/2022 Plenty of surface issues as 4G derby offers Rowntree a chance to boost signal
Deebo Samuel the star as solid 49ers beat Rams 24-9 Deebo Samuel the star as solid 49ers beat Rams 24-9
<p>PHIL OF IT: Phil Mickelson who believes he is on the "winning side" of the split in professional men's golf and is tired of the negativity around LIV Pic: Steven Paston/PA Wire.</p>

Mickelson again praises Saudi regime and says he is on 'winning side' of tour chaos

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s