McGuire stuns everyone (except herself) with Dublin marathon bronze

EVERYONE recalls their first marathon but Tipperary’s Courtney McGuire ensured that everyone else in Irish running will remembers hers thanks to her fairytale debut over the ultimate distance in Dublin yesterday.

The 23-year-old Clonmel AC member shocked the elite field by finishing third overall behind two elite Ethiopians Nigist Muluneh (2:28.31) and Hawi Elemu Negeri (2:29.33). And while she was over four minutes behind the winner, her time of 2:32:50 was the seventh-fastest ever by an Irishwoman and, by the margin of a second, relegated an athlete of Lizzie Lee’s stature to eighth on the Irish all time list.

McGuire’s remarkable debut outshone everyone as the Irish Life Dublin Marathon returned to the streets for the first time in three years, not least when she revealed that she hadn’t run any more than 65 miles a week beforehand.

“I’d been training on the cross-trainer because I kept getting injured and got a call from David Mansfield and (coach) Sean Tobin asking if I’d do the marathon, I’m so glad I did now!" she said. “I had covered the (26 mile) distance in training, followed Sean’s plan exactly so I knew what was coming, it was just about relaxing.

“The longer distances suit me because I don’t get nervous beforehand.”

McGuire’s sub-74-minute victory in the Larne Half-Marathon in August was the first hint of the relative unknown’s potential and her age and yesterday’s finish, which also secured Athletics Ireland’s Irish title, marks her as a serious international prospect now.

She said herself and Donegal veteran Ann-Marie McGlynn (fourth overall in 2:33.46) were both shocked to find themselves running alongside former two-time Dublin winner Nataliya Lehonkova (from Ukraine) mid-race and eventually finishing ahead of her. McGlynn’s fourth place secured second in the national championship which is run in conjunction with Dublin and North Belfast AC’s Gladys Ganiels (sixth overall) completed her trio of thirds in 2:42.15.

McGuire, who has just graduated from UL with a psychology degree, hopes to do a Masters in Sports Exercise and Performance Psychology next and possibly her second marathon in the New Year. Her training partner Mansfield finished 11th -- two places short of the national podium -in 2:26:05, 10 minutes outside his PB in Seville this year in an ultra-competitive domestic men’s field which saw Mick Clohisey and Sergiu Ciobanu drop out before the 30km mark.

Celbridge AC’s Martin Hoare was the first Irish man home in seventh place overall and was as shocked as McGuire to win his first Irish title in 2:20.21 which knocked 10 seconds off his PB from Rotterdam in June. Belfast’s Conor Gallagher led the Irish to half-way (in 1:09.46) but had to settle for second in 2:22.56 and Clare’s two-time winner Sean Hehir was third in 2:24.19.

Morocco’s Taoufik Allam was the first runner home, pulling clear from a breakaway bunch of three in the 22nd mile to win in a PB of 2:11:30 ahead of Ethiopia’s Ashenafi Boja (2:13:58) and Birhanu Teshome (2:14.25).