Mickelson again praises Saudi regime and says he is on 'winning side' of tour chaos

Phil Mickelson believes he is on the "winning side" of the split in professional men's golf and that the game is "lucky" to have investment from Saudi Arabia.

Mickelson's previous admission that the Saudis were "scary m************" to get involved with had threatened the launch of LIV Golf, the breakaway circuit of 54-hole, 48-man events funded by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The six-time major winner subsequently apologised and also pledged to keep his opinions to himself going forward, but did not hold back ahead of the seventh event in the LIV Golf Invitational Series in Jeddah.

"The game of golf is very lucky to have the PIF invest in the game," Mickelson said in a press conference at Royal Greens Country Club.

"The sport of golf is being influxed with billions of dollars now. And the ability to go global and make golf a truly global sport is really beneficial for the game.

"Now the United States and the UK are not favourable to this, but everywhere else in the world LIV Golf is loved. And eventually they come around and they will be accepting of it."

While the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have made it clear their loyalty lies with the established Tours, LIV Golf's massive prize funds and signing bonuses has attracted the likes of Mickelson, Open champion Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

"For a long, long time, my 30 years on the PGA Tour, pretty much all the best players played on the PGA Tour, at least for the last 20 years," Mickelson added. "That will never be the case again.

"I think going forward you have to pick a side. You have to pick what side do you think is going to be successful and I firmly believe that I'm on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf.

"We play against a lot of the best players in the world on LIV and there are a lot of the best players in the world on the PGA Tour. Until both sides sit down and have a conversation and work something out, both sides are going to continue to change and evolve.

"And I see LIV Golf trending upwards, I see the PGA Tour trending downwards and I love the side that I'm on."

Meanwhile US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick vowed to risk a more aggressive approach after a poor start to the defence of his Andalucia Masters title.

Fitzpatrick claimed his seventh DP World Tour title at Valderrama last year, but struggled to an opening three-over-par 74 on Thursday to lie eight shots off a five-way tie for the lead and four behind younger brother Alex.

"I just felt like I got Valderrama-ed today," Fitzpatrick said. "I counted there to Billy (Foster, his caddie) on the last that I had six tee shots where I had to chip out sideways, played those in four over and a soft bogey on the last to shoot three over."

