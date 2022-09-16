Stockdale steps back out of the shadows after a year from hell

One of the forgotten men of Irish rugby will be hoping for an explosive start to the new URC season with Jacob Stockdale set for his first competitive match in a year when he starts on the wing against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium this Saturday evening (7.35pm).

The 26-year old, who has scored 19 tries in 35 Irish appearances, has endured a torrid 12 months, missing out on the Six Nations and the success in New Zealand with an ankle injury picked up on the opening day of the season against Glasgow Warriors.

Recovery from the injury dragged on all season, but having marked his return to action a couple of weeks ago with a try against Exeter Chiefs in a warm-up match, his Ulster coach Dan McFarland reckons it won’t be long before he’s back to his brilliant best if he can get a run of games.

“We know what Jacob can do and it was really pleasing to see against Exeter. Hopefully he gets a run of games in the white jersey and is able to push on.

"I think he needs to be out there playing competitive rugby against good teams.

"That'll get him into a bit of a rhythm. He's got into a bit of a rhythm with us in training and the way that we train over the summer and hopefully he pushes on over the next couple of weeks,” said McFarland as he prepares for the opener against a Connacht side that he played for and coached.

With Iain Henderson still out, Alan O’Connor will skipper the side, while 21-year old hooker Tom Stewart is given his first start.

Former All Black prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen, signed during the summer from Wasps, will make his first Ulster appearance off the bench.

Nathan Doak and Billy Burns have been handed the half-back duties on what will be an emotional night at Kingspan, with the Ulster players and coaches wearing black armbands to mark ten years since young centre Nevin Spence died in a farming accident with his brother Graham and father Noel.

It was announced this week that the Memorial Stand will be named in honour of Nevin Spence next April on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

Meanwhile, Andy Friend has tipped Gavin Thornbury to be a real leader for Connacht this season after handing him the skipper’s job for the opening game of the campaign in Belfast.

Thornbury missed most of last season with a troublesome shoulder injury, only returning for the final four games of the campaign.

But now he’s flying fit as he heads into his sixth season at the Sportsground and Friend expects Thornbury, who will be 29 next month, to be a key player for Connacht this term.

“Gav, he would fall into that bracket of the Jack Cartys, the Jarrad Butlers, the Bundee Akis, Dave Heffernans. They are all senior players now for us,” said Friend. “They have enormous responsibility, as do all senior players in squads because they are the ones that have been around the longest. They are the ones that probably have the biggest influence on mood within the group.

“But you know Gav is going to go well because he is an extremely professional young man. He is an extremely diligent bloke himself.

“I am just really pleased that he is back on the field now playing rugby. He had a really frustrating year last year for himself, after what I thought, from the previous year the way he finished that season, I thought he was one of the form locks in the country.

“And then he had that shoulder operation that held him out for a long long time. So I am excited for Gav. He is a great bloke, he is a great bloke to have in the rugby club.

“But he is a very impressive rugby player too and he definitely sets some standards which he makes sure that other people live up to as well.” Summer signings from Leinster, prop Peter Dooley and flanker Josh Murphy will make their competitive debut for Friend’s side.

So too will Irish qualified winger Byron Ralston, who has joined from Western Force and will hope to follow in the footsteps of fellow Australian Mack Hansen, who became an instant success after arriving at the Sportsground just over a year ago.

Two more signings, promising out-half David Hawkshaw from Leinster and 21-year old Kiwi back rower Shamus Hurley-Langton, are set to make their bow off the bench.

But Connacht will be without a string of injured players including skipper Jack Carty, former captain Jarrad Butler and experienced hooker Shane Delahunt, along with the five — Bundee Aki, Hansen, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast and Dave Heffernan — who toured New Zealand.

Ulster: S Moore; R Baloucoune, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, M Moore; A O’Connor, S Carter; Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, D McCann.

Replacements: J Andrew, C Reid, J Toomaga-Allen, C Izuchukwu, J Murphy, D Shanahan, A Curtis, A Sexton.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; B Ralston, T Farrell, T Daly, J Porch; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; P Dooley, D Heffernan, J Aungier; G Thornbury, L Fifita; J Murphy, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, D Buckley, S Illo, N Murray, S Hurley-Langton, C Blade, D Hawkshaw, O McNulty.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU).