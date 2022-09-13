Munster receive injury boost ahead of season opener

Munster's pack resources have been boosted ahead of Saturday's BKT URC season opener at Cardiff with a host of back rowers set to return from injury
RETURN: Alex Kendellen has fully recovered from his leg injury. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

Simon Lewis

Munster's pack resources have been boosted ahead of Saturday's BKT URC season opener at Cardiff with a host of back rowers set to return from injury.

The province issued a squad update on Tuesday, reporting that Jack O’Sullivan and Academy back-row forward Ruadhan Quinn have completed the return to play protocols and are available for selection for the Arms Park clash.

Alex Kendellen has fully recovered from his leg injury and returned to training as has John Hodnett, who had been sidelined with a knee injury.

Also set to return to the training field this week following the completion of return to play protocols is wing Calvin Nash.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree will have to start the new campaign without a quartet of long-term injured senior players as well as the international contingent which delayed the start of their pre-season training having featured in Ireland's successful summer tour to New Zealand.

Wing Andrew Conway is not due back until October following knee surgery, back-rowers Gavin Coombes and Jack Daly are continuing their recoveries from respective groin and knee issues while there is still no return date for South African lock RG Snyman following his serious knee injury.

