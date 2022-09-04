New signing Alexander Isak shows his profligate side

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0

Let's frame this a different way, shall we? Put to one side talk of Newcastle being robbed/denied/frustrated by the intervention of technology. This was not a VAR controversy, it was simply about a player failing to do his job. The rest is noise.

The fact that Eddie Howe's side added to their increasingly unwanted reputation as draw specialists was down squarely to the actions, or more accurately inactions of one player. Alexander Isak.

Asked in the match programme ahead of his home debut to discuss his 'poker face' image, one of a cucumber cool forward with ice running through his veins, the Sweden international replied: "I get to hear that a lot. Yes I obviously have a calmer side and I find it good to be calm sometimes."

Unfortunately one of those calmer moments failed to materialise when, having charged down an attempted first-half clearance from defender Joachim Andersen, the forward sprinted clear though on goal, each of his three touches looking less assured as the fourth sent a tame chip straight into the chest of Vicente Guaita.

It was a chance a £60 striker would have expected to comfortably convert, let alone one worth a figure worth that figure with six noughts on the end.

In mitigation, Isak wasn't alone. Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron, who bafflingly for a professional footballer at this level remains unable to use his right foot for anything other than standing on, were equally woeful in front of goal. Anything the hosts managed to get on target was repelled by the excellent Guaita.

Then there was the 'goal'. Someone shoved someone and the officials decided the Newcastle push was worse than the one by Palace and as a result the own goal by Tyrick Mitchell was chalked off. It doesn't really merit much more explanation. Suffice to say the manager on the wrong end disagreed with the decision, and the one to benefit from it, Patrick Vieira, gave it his wholehearted backing.

"It was the correct decision," the Frenchman insisted, in stark contrast to Howe's plaintiff: "I don't think it should have been disallowed."

The truth, as always in many of these situations, was probably somewhere in between but just a quick reminder: if Isak does his job then none of the above matters.

Unsurprisingly concurring with his manager, Palace defender Joel Ward said: "It looks like a foul. The officials make the call and it's gone our way today. Overall it was a good battle and we dug in well. To see it out and get a clean sheet showing some good fight was top drawer from the boys. We competed, and we made it difficult for them."

In fairness to the Newcastle manager Howe, you could sense his frustration with Isak's choice of finish in what should have been a match-winning moment. There was no excuse proffered as to why the club's record signing choked when it mattered most in a miss reminiscent of one by Newcastle debutant Jon Dahl Tomasson against Sheffield Wednesday back in the day. Ask your parents about it.

"He barged me in the back to collide with the keeper," Willock reflected of his part in the disallowed goal. More tellingly, the 23-year-old forward admitted: "We should have put the game to bed by then. It's a good performance but we need to be more clinical and start putting the ball in the back of the net."

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Botman 8, Schar 8, Targett 6 (Burn 79, 6); Willock 7, Longstaff 7, Joelinton 6; Almiron 5 (Murphy 70, 5), lsak 5 (Wood 90, 5), Fraser 5 (Anderson 70, 6).

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Guaita 9; Ward 8, Andersen 8, Guehi 8, Mitchell 7 (Clyne 63, 7); Schlupp 6, Doucoure 7, Eze 5 (Olise 62, 6); Zaha 4, Mateta 6 (Edouard 63, 6), J Ayew 5. Booked: Andersen.

Referee: Michael Salisbury 6