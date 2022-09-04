New signing Alexander Isak shows his profligate side

Put to one side talk of Newcastle being robbed/denied/frustrated by the intervention of technology. This was not a VAR controversy, it was simply about a player failing to do his job
New signing Alexander Isak shows his profligate side

FRUSTRATED: Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 22:50
Jason Mellor, St James’ Park

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0

Let's frame this a different way, shall we? Put to one side talk of Newcastle being robbed/denied/frustrated by the intervention of technology. This was not a VAR controversy, it was simply about a player failing to do his job. The rest is noise.

The fact that Eddie Howe's side added to their increasingly unwanted reputation as draw specialists was down squarely to the actions, or more accurately inactions of one player. Alexander Isak.

Asked in the match programme ahead of his home debut to discuss his 'poker face' image, one of a cucumber cool forward with ice running through his veins, the Sweden international replied: "I get to hear that a lot. Yes I obviously have a calmer side and I find it good to be calm sometimes."

Unfortunately one of those calmer moments failed to materialise when, having charged down an attempted first-half clearance from defender Joachim Andersen, the forward sprinted clear though on goal, each of his three touches looking less assured as the fourth sent a tame chip straight into the chest of Vicente Guaita.

It was a chance a £60 striker would have expected to comfortably convert, let alone one worth a figure worth that figure with six noughts on the end.

In mitigation, Isak wasn't alone. Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron, who bafflingly for a professional footballer at this level remains unable to use his right foot for anything other than standing on, were equally woeful in front of goal. Anything the hosts managed to get on target was repelled by the excellent Guaita.

Then there was the 'goal'. Someone shoved someone and the officials decided the Newcastle push was worse than the one by Palace and as a result the own goal by Tyrick Mitchell was chalked off. It doesn't really merit much more explanation. Suffice to say the manager on the wrong end disagreed with the decision, and the one to benefit from it, Patrick Vieira, gave it his wholehearted backing.

"It was the correct decision," the Frenchman insisted, in stark contrast to Howe's plaintiff: "I don't think it should have been disallowed." 

The truth, as always in many of these situations, was probably somewhere in between but just a quick reminder: if Isak does his job then none of the above matters.

Unsurprisingly concurring with his manager, Palace defender Joel Ward said: "It looks like a foul. The officials make the call and it's gone our way today. Overall it was a good battle and we dug in well. To see it out and get a clean sheet showing some good fight was top drawer from the boys. We competed, and we made it difficult for them."

In fairness to the Newcastle manager Howe, you could sense his frustration with Isak's choice of finish in what should have been a match-winning moment. There was no excuse proffered as to why the club's record signing choked when it mattered most in a miss reminiscent of one by Newcastle debutant Jon Dahl Tomasson against Sheffield Wednesday back in the day. Ask your parents about it.

"He barged me in the back to collide with the keeper," Willock reflected of his part in the disallowed goal. More tellingly, the 23-year-old forward admitted: "We should have put the game to bed by then. It's a good performance but we need to be more clinical and start putting the ball in the back of the net."

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Botman 8, Schar 8, Targett 6 (Burn 79, 6); Willock 7, Longstaff 7, Joelinton 6; Almiron 5 (Murphy 70, 5), lsak 5 (Wood 90, 5), Fraser 5 (Anderson 70, 6). 

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Guaita 9; Ward 8, Andersen 8, Guehi 8, Mitchell 7 (Clyne 63, 7); Schlupp 6, Doucoure 7, Eze 5 (Olise 62, 6); Zaha 4, Mateta 6 (Edouard 63, 6), J Ayew 5. Booked: Andersen.

Referee: Michael Salisbury 6

More in this section

Bluebell United v Galway United - Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round Graham Cummins: League of Ireland pros hate the argument that non-league sides are just as good 
Clare Cryan 19/8/2022 Clare Cryan finishes fifth in European Springboard final
Cheltenham Festival File Photo Cheltenham to cap festival attendances in 2023  
<p>Daniel Harte of Douglas celebrates beating Mallow goalkeeper Kevin Doyle with Niall Hartnett at Páirc Uí Rinn. </p>

Mallow march on despite narrow defeat to Douglas

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices