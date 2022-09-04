Mallow march on despite narrow defeat to Douglas

Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC

Douglas 2-11

Mallow 2-10

For most of this Cork Premier SFC final Group B game at Pàirc Uí Rinn yesterday Mallow played like a team already qualified for the knockout stages. Douglas, without a win in the group, were totally in control all over the park and 48 minutes into the contest led by 10 points, 2-10 to 1-3, the Avondhu men amazingly failing to score for a staggering 32 minutes after Darragh Moynihan’s 16th-minute goal.

That 48th-minute point by Ryan Harkin nearly worked the oracle for Mallow as in the final 10 minutes they hit Douglas with everything, only Alan O’Hare’s late injury-time point ensuring Douglas were going to win this one after being so dominant for most of the contest.

Douglas are now out with Mallow facing a tough quarter-final clash with Castlehaven but Mallow boss Keith Moynihan will take heart for a spirited finale to the contest from which they just fell short.

“We were just disappointed the way we played, we didn’t perform to any extent but when we made the changes and got the second goal it gave us a bit of life.

“All the things we strive to do just came right in the end and at least the lads came away with some respect and nearly got there in the end. Douglas were very effective in their tackling, we just never got going in the game even after scoring our goal in the first half. Time and time again we weren’t good enough to penetrate them.

“Look there is more improvement in the team, the last 10 minutes proved that, we showed a lot of character at the finish and although it was disappointing to lose, we won two other games and we will work on that.”

Douglas lost James Holland with an injury after only a minute and it was Mallow who opened the scoring with a John Browne free. Brian Hartnett did equalise for Douglas but a second Browne free had Mallow ahead after a poor opening quarter in the strong gusty wind.

Then the game sparked into life as Eoin Stanton’s long delivery was met perfectly by Moynihan and he easily beat Douglas keeper Brian Boyle. But it was all Douglas after this as a very defensive Mallow side began to feel the Douglas pressure.

Dara Kelly and two Andrew Cotter frees got the goal back. Then a fine 22nd-minute goal from Kelly and Douglas were motoring. With Seanie Powter now much more menacing and the Mallow defence giving away far too many frees - which Cotter gleefully made full use of - Douglas led 1-7 to 1-2 at the break and motoring.

Sam Copps registered Mallow’s first wide of the game in the 32nd minute but it was Douglas who were making all the running as Cotter converted another two frees and a 45 and in the 44th minute it looked game over as a splendid move between Brian Hartnett, Sean Wilson set up the excellent Daniel Harte for a goal and the city men were 2-10 to 1-2 ahead entering the final quarter.

Then Mallow showed why they had already qualified and hit Douglas with everything scoring 1-8 in the final quarter. With substitute Marty Taylor now in full swing, Harkin and Sean McDonnell firing over three points apiece, and Moynihan getting his second goal, it was getting real nervous for Douglas. There were black cards for Douglas’s Daniel Harte and Mallow substitute Bill Myers late in the game and although another Harkin free left just a point between the sides O’Hare’s 66th-minute point gave Douglas a win they deserved.

Scorers for Douglas: A Cotter 0-8 (7f, 1’45), D Kelly 1-1, D Harte 1-0, B Hartnett and A O’Hare 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mallow: D. Moynihan 2-0, S. McDonnell 0-3 (1f), R. Harkin 0-3 (2f), J. Browne 0-2 (frees), P. Herlihy and J. Loughrey 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: B. Boyle; K. Hayes-Curtin, N. Walsh, B. Lynch; D. Harte, S. Wilson, S. Powter; N. Hartnett, J. Harte; D. Kelly, A. O’Hare, K. Shanahan; J. Holland, B. Hartnett, A. Cotter.

Subs: T. Sheehy for Holland (inj 1 min), A. Cantwell for Kelly( 40m), A. O’Connell for J. Harte (50m).

MALLOW: K. Doyle; P. Lyons, S. O’Callaghan, E. Crone; S. Copps, S. Merritt, M. Taylor; D. Moynihan, E. Stanton; K. O’Sullivan, J. Dillon, P. Herlihy; J. Browne, R. Harkin, S. McDonnell.

Subs: B. Myers for O’Sullivan, J. Loughrey for Dillon and S. Hayes for Crone (36m), P.Hennessy for Browne (46m), E. Barry for Stanton (55m).

Referee: D Murnane (Macroom).