Graham Cummins: League of Ireland pros hate the argument that non-league sides are just as good 

When the draw was made for the FAI Cup second round, I didn't see many standout fixtures. For the non-league clubs who have ties against teams like Shelbourne, Bohemians, Treaty and Waterford, I understand that excitement has been building. But more often than not, those matches tend to be comfortable fixtures for the League of Ireland teams and there are rarely upsets. I can't see any this weekend.

That’s no disrespect to the amateur teams, who have done remarkably well to reach this stage of the competition. But they just do not possess the quality League of Ireland sides have. In the past, perhaps professional teams would underestimate non-league teams, but that is rare now. Players are more professional and prepare and approach these games like they would a league game. They know the consequences of defeat and will do everything to show there is a gulf in class between League of Ireland and amateur football.

League of Ireland players hate to hear people suggest non-league players and teams are just as good as those playing at the highest level in Ireland. It’s an insult to players who have worked hard and sacrificed a lot to get to where they have.

That's not to say these are games that League of Ireland players relish. A win by a significant scoreline brings no credit. A defeat restarts plenty of arguments that the gap in levels is small.

The one fixture that caught my eye is the meeting of Derry City and Cork City. Two of the biggest clubs in the country but the fact they are competing in different divisions makes it an even more exciting fixture.

I would expect this to become a regular fixture again from next season, but for now it's a novelty. That's the variety the cup brings. Supporters get bored of watching the same opponents three or four times a year.

The players might not feel the same - especially City's. Derry away was the nightmare draw for Colin Healy’s players. Not because they won’t feel capable of an upset but because of the length of the journey to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. City set off yesterday, on probably a seven-hour journey including one or two pit stops for food. They will also be dreading the return journey after the game, which will usually include a 45-minute stop somewhere along the way. That means the players won’t be home until the early hours. It's one incentive to avoid extra-time!

I imagine Derry will control the majority of possession and City will look to play on the counter-attack. The First Division leaders' success this season has been based on defensive strength and I expect they will have to rely on that excellence at the back to progress to the quarter-final.

If they are without Cian Murphy, that will hurt the gameplan. The striker limped out of the warm-up before the Cobh Ramblers game and I wouldn’t expect Healy to risk the Tipperary native missing any of the Rebel Army’s remaining league fixtures.

To play on the counter-attack, you need pace up front and Murphy brings that to City’s frontline. Ruairí Keating is the club’s top scorer but although he isn’t slow, speed isn't his greatest asset. He is more of a link-up player and a striker that arrives late in the box. He is a willing channel runner but not as effective as Murphy. Louis Britton might be given another opportunity to play alongside Keating but his threat is the work he does inside the penalty area. The Derry defenders aren’t going to be worried about the former Waterford loanee running in behind them.

City will travel in confidence but won’t be too concerned if they exit the competition because their main priority is promotion. For Derry, this is a cup they will have ambitions of winning. The pressure is all on them. They are the Premier Division side, playing at home, and have spent a lot more on their squad. However, it is the one fixture where I wouldn't rule out a shock.