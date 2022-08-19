Clare Cryan clinches place in  European 3M final

Clare Cryan claimed a place in this afternoon's 3M Springboard final after advancing from the preliminaries at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome earlier.

Following an eleventh-place finish in the 1M Springboard on Tuesday, Cryan returned to action in the Foro Italico this morning.

Battling against a strong breeze in Rome, the 28-year-old got off to an excellent start, scoring 58.50 in her opening dive, which would turn out to be the best score of the round for Cryan.

In her second and third dives, Cryan scored 42.00 and 49.60 points respectively. This leaving Cryan in 11th place following the first three dives, with a total score of 150.10.

With just 12 of the 23 divers coming back to the final this afternoon, Cryan performed two excellent final dives to ensure a place in the final. Scoring 54.60 in her fourth dive and 56.70 in her fifth and final dive, to progress in sixth place overall with a total of 261.40 points.

The final will take place this afternoon at 3:45pm.