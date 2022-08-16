Cheltenham to cap festival attendances in 2023  

The move is aimed at improving the spectator experience. 
Cheltenham to cap festival attendances in 2023  

AND THEY'RE OFF: A general view of the crowds during day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 13:05
PA

Spectator capacity at Cheltenham will be capped at 68,500 people per day for the four days of the 2023 Festival in a move to enhance the experience of racegoers attending, the Jockey Club has announced.

This year's Festival attracted a record aggregate attendance of 280,627, including record individual attendances for both Thursday (73,754) and Friday (73,875).

As part of planning next year's event, the Jockey Club said it had gathered and reviewed feedback from racegoers and participants about their experience, and while the feedback was "very positive towards the world-class sport on offer and the high standards of facilities at Cheltenham... it was also clear that many wished to see reduced spectator numbers to ease movement around the course and enhance service times".

Ian Renton, the Jockey Club's managing director for Cheltenham and the West Region, said: "With Covid-19 spectator restrictions lifted, the Festival made a spectacular return in 2022, welcoming record crowds to enjoy a tremendous atmosphere and the very best of jump racing.

"It was fantastic to attract capacity crowds on both Thursday and Friday to witness some brilliant racing in glorious sunshine. However, we are well aware that our facilities, even after significant investment in recent years, are stretched at these attendance levels.

"Despite the financial implications of reducing attendance numbers, we will be capping daily capacity at 68,500 in the recognition of the importance of ensuring that the Festival remains an attractive and enjoyable experience for the long-term.

"Ticket sales for 2023 have been very brisk and I would advise those wishing to attend to book as soon as possible to avoid any possible disappointment."

More in this section

Women in sports How other sports have been dealing with the transgender question
Fans look on as Sean O’Shea prepares to kick the winning point 10/7/2022 Tadhg Coakley: Six images that sum up our glorious summer of sport
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN World Sports Photography Awards: 10 of the best 
<p>RIP: Peter Byrne. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

Former sports journalist Peter Byrne passes away  

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices