World Sports Photography Awards: 10 of the best 

Here we take you through 10 of the best sports images captured in recent times, from Naomi Osaka and her butterfly friend, to Morgan Treacy's epic capture of the Red Bull Cliff Diving action at Downpatrick Head.
ONE WITH NATURE: A butterfly resting on tennis player Naomi Osaka's fingertips, by David Gray (AFP), has been named overall winner of the World Sports Photography Awards.

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 17:48
Examiner Staff

Overall Winner: Naomi Osaka by David Grey

The photo was taken at the 2021 Australian Open and shows Ms Osaka, Japan's four-time Grand Slam winner, give a helping hand to a stray butterfly when it landed on her.
"This is a breathtaking image," said the competition's co-founder, Simon Burton. 

"Sports Photography captures special moments and tells unique stories, but most of all it draws you in and reveals the unexpected. It forces you to look again and reconsider."

What about the best of the rest, I hear you say. 

We've got you covered, from Irish photographer Morgan Treacy's epic capture of the Red Bull Cliff Diving action at Downpatrick Head to Dustin Satloff's depiction of the Army Black Knights players, representing the United States Military Academy.

Water Sports: Morgan Treacy  

EYE OF THE TIGER: Lukas Rohan of the Czech Republic in action during the Men's C-1 Slalom at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway. The canoeist earned an Olympic silver medal.
Urban & Extreme: Morgan Treacy 

SEE YA LATER: Catalin Preda from Romania at round 1 of the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Downpatrick Head, Mayo.
Other: Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez

IN-SYNC: At the Toyko Olympics, Chinese weightlifter Chen Lijun wins the gold medal in the Men's 67kg Weightlifting division.
Martial Arts: John Barry

ABU DHABI: During their UFC Featherweight match, Max Holloway (left) strikes Calvin Kattar. Kattar was beaten by Holloway.
American Football: Dustin Satloff

TENSE: Before playing the Navy Midshipmen of the US Naval Academy at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Army Black Knights players sit in the locker room.
Athletics: Samuel Barnes

SHEER JOY: Ambra Sabatini of Italy celebrates with fellow countrywomen Martina Caironi and Monica Contrafatto, who finished second and third, after winning gold and setting a new world record in the Women's Paralympic 100m.
Aquatic: Ian MacNicol

WORLD RECORD: Caeleb Dressel wins 100m butterfly gold for the USA at the Tokyo Olympics.
Boxing: Richard Pelham

OUCH: Australia's Ebanie Bridges, competing for the vacant WBA world bantamweight title in London, suffers a horrifying eye injury.
Baseball: Abbie Parr

REACH: Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners loses a home run to the hand of Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers.
