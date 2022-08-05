World Sports Photography Awards: 10 of the best 

The photo was taken at the 2021 Australian Open and shows Ms Osaka, Japan's four-time Grand Slam winner, give a helping hand to a stray butterfly when it landed on her.
"This is a breathtaking image," said the competition's co-founder, Simon Burton.
"Sports Photography captures special moments and tells unique stories, but most of all it draws you in and reveals the unexpected. It forces you to look again and reconsider."
What about the best of the rest, I hear you say.
We've got you covered, from Irish photographer Morgan Treacy's epic capture of the Red Bull Cliff Diving action at Downpatrick Head to Dustin Satloff's depiction of the Army Black Knights players, representing the United States Military Academy.