Nathan Collins joins Wolves to become the most expensive Irish player ever

The move makes Collins the most expensive Irish transfer ever, surpassing the €22.5 million deal that saw Robbie Keane briefly swap White Hart Lane for Anfield back in 2008
Nathan Collins joins Wolves to become the most expensive Irish player ever

ON THE MOVE: Nathan Collins has become the most expensive Irish player ever after moving from Burnley to Wolves.

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 17:30
TJ Galvin

Wolves have confirmed the signing of Ireland international defender Nathan Collins in a reported €24.3 million deal.

The move makes Collins the most expensive Irish transfer ever, surpassing the €22.5 million deal that saw Robbie Keane briefly swap White Hart Lane for Anfield back in 2008.

Collins impressed with Burnley last season despite the Clarets losing their Premier League status.

He made 19 Premier League appearances following his €14 million move from Stoke at the beginning of last season.

Collins was nominated for Premier League player of the month award for April and he continued his fine form with some eye-catching displays for Ireland.

He made his international debut last October against Qatar. He has cemented his position in Stephen Kenny's side with some brilliant displays in the end of season Nations League games. 

Many fans have called his goal against Ukraine in June one of the best ever by an Irish player.

Wolves finished last season in 10th position and the departure of Romain Saiss means Collins could go straight into the first team.

The central defender has agreed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, to become Bruno Lage’s first new signing of the summer, and completed his medical in time to join his new teammates for their pre-season training camp in Alicante.

Wolves' technical director Scott Sellars said: “We’ve looked at Nathan for a while and admired him, so we’re delighted to bring him to the football club. He’s a very talented young man – he’s only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley. We think we’ve signed a player with a lot of potential, as well as being a very good footballer now.

“We’re getting someone who is physically very good, very tall, very athletic, and is very comfortable on the ball – he can step in and take the ball forward, which is what we need. He’s very good in both boxes and has real aerial strength.

“The feedback on his personality is about his leadership qualities, he’s a good character, so he ticks all the boxes. He comes across as expected, a humble young man who is appreciative of the opportunity, so we’re all going to be very happy.”

The 21-year-old is one of a number of Stephen Kenny's squad who are on the move this summer.

Gavin Bazunu has signed for Southampton from Manchester City, Josh Cullen has moved to Burnley from Anderlecht, Cork's Conor Hourihane has joined Derby, Jeff Hendrick has joined Reading on a season-long loan from Newcastle. While Hendrick's Newcastle teammate Ciarán Clark looks set to join Sheffield United.

Most expensive Irish transfers:

Nathan Collins - Burnley to Wolves 2022 - €24.3 million

Robbie Keane – Tottenham Hotspur to Liverpool 2008 – €22.5 million 

Damien Duff – Blackburn Rovers to Chelsea 2003 – €20 million 

Matt Doherty – Wolves to Tottenham 2020 – €17.8 million 

James McCarthy – Wigan Athletic to Everton 2013 – €16 million

More in this section

Wimbledon 2022 - Day Two - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Serena Williams beaten by Harmony Tan in late-night thriller on Centre Court
Super Rugby Pacific Final - Blues v Crusaders Super Crusaders are razor-sharp in claiming an 11th Super Rugby title
Galway v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4 Christy O'Connor: Had the drama of the Football Qualifiers run its course?
<p>TRY: Ireland's Garry Ringrose scores his side's second try despite the tackle of Ardie Savea at Eden Park in Auckland. </p>

New Zealand media still wary of 'determined' Ireland, despite convincing Auckland win

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices