Nathan Collins joins Wolves to become the most expensive Irish player ever

Wolves have confirmed the signing of Ireland international defender Nathan Collins in a reported €24.3 million deal.

The move makes Collins the most expensive Irish transfer ever, surpassing the €22.5 million deal that saw Robbie Keane briefly swap White Hart Lane for Anfield back in 2008.

Collins impressed with Burnley last season despite the Clarets losing their Premier League status.

He made 19 Premier League appearances following his €14 million move from Stoke at the beginning of last season.

Collins was nominated for Premier League player of the month award for April and he continued his fine form with some eye-catching displays for Ireland.

He made his international debut last October against Qatar. He has cemented his position in Stephen Kenny's side with some brilliant displays in the end of season Nations League games.

Many fans have called his goal against Ukraine in June one of the best ever by an Irish player.

Nathan Collins has scored one of the all-time great Ireland goals

Wolves finished last season in 10th position and the departure of Romain Saiss means Collins could go straight into the first team.

The central defender has agreed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, to become Bruno Lage’s first new signing of the summer, and completed his medical in time to join his new teammates for their pre-season training camp in Alicante.

Checking in at the last minute.



🇮🇪✍️ pic.twitter.com/XqNslb0XgA — Wolves (@Wolves) July 12, 2022

Wolves' technical director Scott Sellars said: “We’ve looked at Nathan for a while and admired him, so we’re delighted to bring him to the football club. He’s a very talented young man – he’s only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley. We think we’ve signed a player with a lot of potential, as well as being a very good footballer now.

“We’re getting someone who is physically very good, very tall, very athletic, and is very comfortable on the ball – he can step in and take the ball forward, which is what we need. He’s very good in both boxes and has real aerial strength.

“The feedback on his personality is about his leadership qualities, he’s a good character, so he ticks all the boxes. He comes across as expected, a humble young man who is appreciative of the opportunity, so we’re all going to be very happy.”

The 21-year-old is one of a number of Stephen Kenny's squad who are on the move this summer.

Gavin Bazunu has signed for Southampton from Manchester City, Josh Cullen has moved to Burnley from Anderlecht, Cork's Conor Hourihane has joined Derby, Jeff Hendrick has joined Reading on a season-long loan from Newcastle. While Hendrick's Newcastle teammate Ciarán Clark looks set to join Sheffield United.

Most expensive Irish transfers:

Nathan Collins - Burnley to Wolves 2022 - €24.3 million

Robbie Keane – Tottenham Hotspur to Liverpool 2008 – €22.5 million

Damien Duff – Blackburn Rovers to Chelsea 2003 – €20 million

Matt Doherty – Wolves to Tottenham 2020 – €17.8 million

James McCarthy – Wigan Athletic to Everton 2013 – €16 million