New Zealand media still wary of 'determined' Ireland, despite convincing Auckland win

It was, by common consent, the perfect way to stuff the comments of the All Black doubters back down their throats – but there was enough in the post-match thoughts of New Zealand media to suggest no-one is the series victory for granted just yet.

Ahead of the second test in Dunedin next Saturday, All Blacks coach Ian Foster told media: "I thought you saw a very determined Irish team. They would have had enough glimpses of good moments in the first quarter and the third to walk away with some hope.

“We were really ruthless when we scored points but defensively I would've just given us a pass mark. I thought our goal-line defence was excellent but we did allow too many opportunities for them to get in behind us and they'll be pleased with that, so they'll work hard on their phase play and try to generate those weak seams they're so good at creating."

In Wellington’s Dominion Post, writer Marc Hinton said of the tourists: “The Irish stuck at it. These guys are no mugs. They are, in fact, one of the best teams in the world and they played like it in the second half as they responded with two tries, and might have had three or four more, but for some desperate stuff on an impressive defensive night from Foster’s men.

“The All Blacks made 190-odd tackles on the night, and they had to. That’s part of the equation when you play a side as good as these Irish. They muscled up too. They had their brilliant quarter as well to put up points in a hurry.

“All told it was an outstanding first-up effort from a side that doesn’t always start on the hoof.”

Said Gregor Paul, of the NZ Herald: “New Zealand ticked the boxes they needed to secure the win. They got the big-ticket items of scrum, lineout, breakdown and defence right but they were not faultless, nor so dynamic and ruthless to believe they are going to breeze through the rest of this season.

“They have laid a good foundation, shown they can do the tough stuff, but they will need to add ball retention, finesse and a heavy dose of flair if they are to evolve into the team they want to be.”

Under the headline ‘NZ overcome plucky Ireland’ that may grate with Andy Farrell's players more than any number of Al Black tries, Australia’s Associated Press reported that “Ireland had the All Blacks at sixes and sevens with the intensity of their performance in the first quarter at Eden Park.”

It added: “New Zealand's resurgence turned around a critical moment in the match when Ireland's talismanic captain Johnny Sexton left the field for a head injury assessment and didn't return.

“Even in defeat, Ireland might have found the seeds of a future victory in the two Tests remaining in the series.”