Christy O'Connor: Had the drama of the Football Qualifiers run its course?

At the end of the Armagh-Tyrone game last Sunday, the Armagh supporters flooded the field in mad celebration, smothered in delirium, intoxicated with hype and delight. The qualifiers haven’t always necessitated or sparked pitch invasions but the occasion meant far more to Armagh when Tyrone had been put to the sword, especially as reigning All-Ireland champions.

It was everything the qualifiers used to be all about. Two Division One neighbours going head to head with everything on the line. Unbearable tension. A dreaded fear of losing to the other crowd, especially such a deadly rival.

It has always been that tense between Armagh and Tyrone but the status of those matches hasn’t always been as big as everyone thinks either. When the counties had last previously met in a qualifier in 2014, it was a marquee game in name only. It certainly paled into comparison with the iconic Armagh-Tyrone battles of the 2000s, when the rivalry formed a core narrative of that footballing decade.

Tyrone had been in the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final but their credentials as serious All-Ireland contenders had heavily receded from the previous decade. Armagh had been relegated to Division 3 during that spring of 2014. Armagh caused a shock when beating Tyrone in that qualifier but the match was nothing compared to what everyone expected it to be. Tyrone never even showed up. “It was certainly the lowest point of my time as Tyrone manager,” wrote Mickey Harte in his latest book ‘Devotion’.

There was a time when an Armagh-Tyrone qualifier would have been the only show in town but the game only merited a handful of minutes on ‘The Sunday Game’ that night. The Munster hurling final and the Connacht football final were the live TV games that day. Germany beat Argentina in the World Cup final later that evening.

In that context, Armagh-Tyrone was bound to only be considered an afterthought amongst the wider GAA public. It was a reflection of where both teams were positioned in the wider debate during that period. Yet that reality for them also offered a reminder of where the qualifiers were really at, and where the system was going; the qualifiers weren’t grabbing the same attention that they once used to command.

It often took some external sparks to light the fuse. The Kildare-Mayo qualifier in 2018 was a memorable game for reasons far beyond its billing, only because Kildare dug their heels in and insisted that the game be played in Newbridge or nowhere. How else would the public have taken any notice? Kildare were relegated to Division 3 that spring. They had been beaten by Carlow in the Leinster championship.

When Galway and Mayo met in Limerick in 2019, it was the biggest qualifier game in seven years. The mood surrounding the game beforehand was carnivalesque. The match was moved outside the province to cater for the anticipated huge crowd. The M18 motorway was clogged up as far back as Bunratty in south Clare – 10km from the Gaelic Grounds – four hours before the game.

The qualifiers always had the capacity to throw up marquee matches but, in hindsight, how many really were there during the last decade? There were shocks. Big scalps were taken, which heightened the profile of those contests afterwards. But in terms of pre-match status, where two big guns were going to war with more than just the game itself on the line, the biggest qualifier prior to that Mayo-Galway clash was the Kerry-Tyrone joust in Killarney in 2012. That was billed as the biggest qualifier ever but it was also the game that Kerry dare not lose. They won by ten points.

The qualifiers always meant something more to different teams. Yet one of the reasons the old qualifier system effectively became so redundant, and so devoid of heavyweight clashes, was because – with the exception of Mayo and Tyrone – the big teams didn’t need them anymore.

Dublin completely changed the narrative during the last decade with their dominance, but their most serious All-Ireland challengers were also less reliant on a rehabilitative process to regroup or recharge like Kerry in 2009, or Cork in 2010.

Mayo diced with death on a handful of occasions en route to All-Ireland finals through the back-door. But outside of Ulster, the chances of a handful of big guns falling in the provinces early and running into each other in June or early July became more remote with each passing season.

The Malachy O’Rourke era with Monaghan ended in a local derby qualifier defeat to Armagh in Clones in 2019. Monaghan had narrowly lost the previous year’s All-Ireland semi-final to Tyrone, but that defeat to Armagh ten months later provided only a footnote in the championship. It barely even registered outside the two counties.

When the sides met at the same stage a decade earlier in 2009, Clones was rocking and packed to the rafters. Armagh were still a real heavyweight at the time, and were the reigning Ulster champions, but Monaghan knocked them out after extra-time. A week later, Monaghan were floored by Derry, who were subsequently beaten by Donegal after extra-time. Donegal then beat Galway by one point to advance to the All-Ireland quarter-final.

That’s how the qualifiers used to roll, when big guns regularly faced off, when mystical performances were often plucked from nowhere, when down-and-outs were suddenly resurrected after a glorious display of defiance. Some of those counties may not have been dining at the top table at the time but they often re-joined the aristocracy at the banquet after rediscovering their mojo and purpose along the qualifier route.

Gradually though, the qualifier path veered off in a different direction. The modern culture of sports science and defensive systems which made teams harder to beat hasn’t tightened standards and closed the gap. The stronger counties just made the most of those means as well to make themselves better.

That gap was really evident during the qualifiers in the last decade, as much in the parings as in the margin of defeats. In the five seasons of qualifiers between 2015-’19, there were only four qualifier meetings between two Division 1 teams, with that Galway-Mayo clash in 2019 the standout one by a distance. In the same five-year timespan, there were only 19 qualifier clashes between Division 1 and 2 teams. During the 2016 summer alone, there was only one qualifier pairing between a Division 1 and 2 side, along with just two meetings between Division 2 sides.

That imbalance inevitably led to mismatches and more hammerings; in the three seasons of qualifiers between 2017-’19, there were 25 occasions when the margin of victory exceeded ten points.

With the majority of teams caught in a provincial championship headlock, hope was fading and the gap between the top and bottom teams was being reflected more widely during the qualifiers.

Despite all the opposition to the Tailteann Cup, the dilution of the qualifiers underlined that something had to change. And the new system has proven it has. There are fewer qualifier games now. The top counties are dominating the provinces again but Derry’s emergence this year has thrown up a second marquee Ulster qualifier face-off within the space of seven days.

The system will change again next year but, for now, the days of big teams facing off more regularly in the qualifiers is back.

Again.