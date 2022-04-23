Messi on the mark as PSG seal title with draw

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) celebrates after opening the scoring with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Lens (RCL) at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 22:31

Paris St Germain clinched the Ligue 1 title despite being held 1-1 by Lens at the Parc des Princes.

The draw moved PSG 16 points clear of closest challengers Marseille, who have five games left and play at Reims on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino, who replaced Thomas Tuchel as PSG boss in January 2021, has guided the club to their 10th French title in his first full season in charge and in doing so won the first league title of his managerial career.

Lionel Messi's fourth league goal of the season gave PSG a second-half lead after Lens defender Kevin Danso had been sent off for his second yellow card, and Corentin Jean's late equaliser failed to spoil the party.

Monaco climbed up to third place in Ligue 1 after winning 4-1 at St Etienne, with first-half goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland putting them in control.

Wahbi Khazri pulled one back for St Etienne before the break, but Timothee Kolodziejczak's own goal and Myron Boadu sealed Monaco the win.

Lyon hit five at home to beat Montpellier 5-2 with Houssem Aouar firing a second-half double.

Sepe Elye Wahi and Teji Savanier scored for Montpellier in first-half stoppage time to cancel out goals from Lyon's Moussa Dembele and Thiago Mendes before Aouar's brace and a further effort from Karl Toko Ekambi.

In Italy, defending champions Inter Milan went top of Serie A by beating Roma 3-1 at the San Siro for their fourth straight victory.

Goals from Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez put Inter in command and Henrikh Mkhitaryan replied for Roma in the closing stages.

Inter are one point ahead of arch-rivals AC Milan, who play at Lazio on Sunday, while Roma stayed fifth, five points adrift of the top four.

