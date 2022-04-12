Ross O'Sullivan inspires Cork to 13 point win over Limerick

Cork 4-21 Limerick 2-14

A Ross O’Sullivan masterclass helped Cork into the semi-final of the Electric Ireland Munster MHC at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight. The inspirational Na Piarsaigh corner-forward and joint-captain, who was substituted in the 50th minute to loud applause, tallied a hefty 3-9.

O’Sullivan was among a host of players to shine for Paudie Murray’s side.

It makes it two wins from two games for Cork in Group 2, this also secures a home venue for that penultimate round. In their two matches to date, Cork have tallied 7-46.

Limerick have a game in hand, they play Kerry next week. Both of these counties will advance to the quarter-finals with the second placed in Group 2 taking on third place in Group 1 and vice-versa (Clare or Waterford).

Cork had this one wrapped up early on, they laid down a marker from the throw-in.

They got off to a flying start as they registered four points in the opening six minutes, a brace each from Ross O’Sullivan and James Murray.

Pierce Connery began the Limerick scoring in the seventh minute but there was no stopping a rampant Rebel attack, Sean O’Donoghue firing a 10th minute goal to leave them seven points up.

With plenty of supply coming from a determined backline, Jayden Casey’s white flag left them 1-7 to 0-2 in front before the visitors found their feet.

Limerick hit a purple patch, a goal from Darren Collopy arrived either side of points by Collopy and Bradley Moran (both frees). It helped reduce the arrears, but Cork quickly regrouped to strike the next three points, 1-10 to 1-4.

The home side extended the advantage when Ross O’Sullivan landed Cork’s second goal after being put through by James Murray.

At the half-way stage, Cork were 2-12 to 1-7 to the good - all six forwards were on the scoresheet - their lead, however, would have been greater but for Limerick goalkeeper Fionn O’Brien who pulled off three outstanding saves.

Try as they might, Kevin O’Hagan’s Limerick could find no answer to Cork’s overall firepower. The winners' class shone through again when they rattled off 1-3 in the five minutes after the restart. O’Sullivan raised the green flag and when he cracked home his third goal close to the three-quarter mark, they went 4-17 to 2-9 up.

Mark Field got the Limerick goal, and Collopy rifled over a couple of frees but they couldn’t make any serious inroads into Cork’s big advantage.

Scorers for Cork: R O’Sullivan (3-9, 0-2 frees, 0-2 65s), J Murray (0-4), S O’Donoghue (1-0), A O’Sullivan (0-3), T Wilk (0-2), J Casey, B Walsh and D Murnane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: D Collopy (1-5, 0-4 frees), P Connery (0-4), M Field (1-0), B Moran (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 65), D Langan and C McMahon (0-1 each).

CORK: D O’Connell (Dromina); T O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), J O’Brien (Fermoy), E Guinane (Valley Rovers); S Ahern (Bandon), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), M Woods (Valley Rovers); P O’Shea (Erin’s Own), B Walsh (Killeagh); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), J Murray (Youghal), T Wilk (Cobh, J-Capt); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh, J-Capt), J Casey (Youghal), S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s).

Subs: C Buckley (St Finbarr’s) for S Ahern (44), E O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) for B Walsh (47), D McCarthy (Killeagh) for R O’Sullivan (50), S Lynam (Glen Rovers) for S O’Donoghue (50), O Fitzgerald (St Catherine’s) for D Murnane (53).

LIMERICK: F O’Brien (Bruree); B Earls (Patrickswell), S Fitzgibbon (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), J Daly (Croom); D Lyons (Newcastle West), C Frawley (Bruree), D Langan (Monaleen, Capt); F Fitzgerald (Mungret St Paul’s), O Meany (Bruff); P Connery (Kilmallock), B Moran (Na Piarsaigh), M Field (Monaleen); T Hourigan (Pallasgreen), J Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), D Collopy (Murroe Boher).

Subs: C McMahon (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) for B Moran (37), M O’Riordan (Bruff) for J Sheehan (42), B Murnane (Monaleen) for D Lyons (42), P Mooney (Staker Wallace) for J Daly (45), S Hartigan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) for P Hourigan (49).

Referee: Jarlath Donnellan (Clare).