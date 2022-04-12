Ross O'Sullivan inspires Cork to 13 point win over Limerick

3-9 from O'Sullivan helped the Cork minor hurlers to a comfortable win over Limerick as they advanced to the Munster Minor Hurling Championship semi-final
Ross O'Sullivan inspires Cork to 13 point win over Limerick

2022 Electric Ireland Munster Minor GAA Hurling Championship Round 2, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork 12/4/2022. Cork vs Limerick. Paudie Murray leaves the team huddle before the game

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 21:18
Therese O’Callaghan

Cork 4-21 Limerick 2-14 

A Ross O’Sullivan masterclass helped Cork into the semi-final of the Electric Ireland Munster MHC at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight. The inspirational Na Piarsaigh corner-forward and joint-captain, who was substituted in the 50th minute to loud applause, tallied a hefty 3-9.

O’Sullivan was among a host of players to shine for Paudie Murray’s side.

It makes it two wins from two games for Cork in Group 2, this also secures a home venue for that penultimate round. In their two matches to date, Cork have tallied 7-46.

Limerick have a game in hand, they play Kerry next week. Both of these counties will advance to the quarter-finals with the second placed in Group 2 taking on third place in Group 1 and vice-versa (Clare or Waterford).

Cork had this one wrapped up early on, they laid down a marker from the throw-in.

They got off to a flying start as they registered four points in the opening six minutes, a brace each from Ross O’Sullivan and James Murray.

Pierce Connery began the Limerick scoring in the seventh minute but there was no stopping a rampant Rebel attack, Sean O’Donoghue firing a 10th minute goal to leave them seven points up.

With plenty of supply coming from a determined backline, Jayden Casey’s white flag left them 1-7 to 0-2 in front before the visitors found their feet.

Limerick hit a purple patch, a goal from Darren Collopy arrived either side of points by Collopy and Bradley Moran (both frees). It helped reduce the arrears, but Cork quickly regrouped to strike the next three points, 1-10 to 1-4.

The home side extended the advantage when Ross O’Sullivan landed Cork’s second goal after being put through by James Murray.

At the half-way stage, Cork were 2-12 to 1-7 to the good - all six forwards were on the scoresheet - their lead, however, would have been greater but for Limerick goalkeeper Fionn O’Brien who pulled off three outstanding saves.

Try as they might, Kevin O’Hagan’s Limerick could find no answer to Cork’s overall firepower. The winners' class shone through again when they rattled off 1-3 in the five minutes after the restart. O’Sullivan raised the green flag and when he cracked home his third goal close to the three-quarter mark, they went 4-17 to 2-9 up.

Mark Field got the Limerick goal, and Collopy rifled over a couple of frees but they couldn’t make any serious inroads into Cork’s big advantage.

Scorers for Cork: R O’Sullivan (3-9, 0-2 frees, 0-2 65s), J Murray (0-4), S O’Donoghue (1-0), A O’Sullivan (0-3), T Wilk (0-2), J Casey, B Walsh and D Murnane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: D Collopy (1-5, 0-4 frees), P Connery (0-4), M Field (1-0), B Moran (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 65), D Langan and C McMahon (0-1 each).

CORK: D O’Connell (Dromina); T O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), J O’Brien (Fermoy), E Guinane (Valley Rovers); S Ahern (Bandon), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), M Woods (Valley Rovers); P O’Shea (Erin’s Own), B Walsh (Killeagh); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), J Murray (Youghal), T Wilk (Cobh, J-Capt); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh, J-Capt), J Casey (Youghal), S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s).

Subs: C Buckley (St Finbarr’s) for S Ahern (44), E O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) for B Walsh (47), D McCarthy (Killeagh) for R O’Sullivan (50), S Lynam (Glen Rovers) for S O’Donoghue (50), O Fitzgerald (St Catherine’s) for D Murnane (53).

LIMERICK: F O’Brien (Bruree); B Earls (Patrickswell), S Fitzgibbon (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), J Daly (Croom); D Lyons (Newcastle West), C Frawley (Bruree), D Langan (Monaleen, Capt); F Fitzgerald (Mungret St Paul’s), O Meany (Bruff); P Connery (Kilmallock), B Moran (Na Piarsaigh), M Field (Monaleen); T Hourigan (Pallasgreen), J Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), D Collopy (Murroe Boher).

Subs: C McMahon (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) for B Moran (37), M O’Riordan (Bruff) for J Sheehan (42), B Murnane (Monaleen) for D Lyons (42), P Mooney (Staker Wallace) for J Daly (45), S Hartigan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) for P Hourigan (49).

Referee: Jarlath Donnellan (Clare).

More in this section

Cork City v Athlone Town - SSE Airtricity League First Division Cork City ease past Athlone to make it four from four
Damien de Allende scores a try 25/3/2022 Munster mark return to Musgrave Park with bonus point victory in URC
Russian invasion of Ukraine Boris says Ukraine should host Euro 2028, despite Ireland & UK bid
#Cork GAA#Limerick GAA
Chris Cloete scores his sides eight try 5/3/2022

Chris Cloete will follow Johann van Graan from Munster to Bath

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices