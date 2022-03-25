Munster mark return to Musgrave Park with bonus point victory in URC

MUNSTER 51 BENETTON 22

Munster made a welcome return to Cork for the first time in 25 months and boosted their United Rugby Championship play-off hopes with a bonus-point victory over Benetton on Friday night.

Six tries, all converted by Ben Healy, who also slotted all three of his penalty attempts, saw Munster overcome a competitive Italian side who had posed plenty of problems for the home side.

First-half tries from Matt Gallagher and Craig Casey had given Munster a 17-10 interval lead with Rhyno Smith scoring for Benetton in a tight opening 40 minutes.

The visitors also kept in sight of Johann van Graan’s side into the third quarter as Giacomo Da Re matched Simon Zebo’s early second-half score before Munster pulled away with tries from Gavin Coombes, Diarmuid Barron and Damian de Allende.

A Callum Braley try converted by Andries Coetzee ended proceedings but it was Munster’s night.

Johann van Graan’s side had last played at Musgrave Park in February 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic closed stadia to supporters for 19 months and they needed to rebound quickly from back-to-back defeats in South Africa to the Bulls and Lions.

They had to overcome a late change when Jean Kleyn was withdrawn during the warm-up, Gavin Coombes moved from No.8 to the second row with Alex Kendellen brought into the back row.

The switch had little impact as Munster jumped into a 10-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes, Matt Gallagher’s try adding to an early Healy penalty.

It was a great finish to a well-worked attack off a lineout as Casey moved the ball back towards the touchline and skipper Jack O’Donoghue sent a pop pass back inside.

Full-back Gallagher ran onto at speed to break the Benetton line and score his first try of the season in just his fourth appearance, the five-pointer converted by Healy.

The Italians lost fly-half Tomas Albornoz to a head injury on 21 minutes with wing Rhyno Smith taking over the kicking duties and he got his side on the scoreboard three minutes later with a penalty.

Neither side had assumed control of the game but Munster were making much more of their possession and grabbed their second try on 35 minutes when Simon Zebo was first in the air to a Casey box kick.

The ball was gathered by John Hodnett who accelerated through traffic and passed back to the wing. Zebo advanced down the left before passing inside for Casey to finish from 15 metres out.

Healy again converted to make it 17-3 but Benetton hit back on the stroke of half-time when Smith pounced on a deft chip from fellow wing Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara to score in the corner before converting his own try to end the half with Munster holding a 17-10 lead.

A Healy penalty got the second half off to a positive start for the home side and then a Zebo try in the left corner on 45 minutes, converted from close to the touchline by Healy, gave Munster a healthier lead at 27-10.

Not for long, Benetton launched off a scrum inside the Munster 22 having advanced through a couple of penalties and replacement fly-half Giacomo Da Re scored in the corner. Smith missed the touchline conversion and Healy added a penalty to his tally to leave the home side with a 30-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

Coombes struck from close range to claim the four-try bonus point and though Munster lost Zebo to a Head Injury Assessment there were more tries to come. Barron finished from a lineout maul in the 69th minute before de Allende claimed try number six, Healy’s conversion breaking the 50-point mark as Munster moved into third in the URC table.

MUNSTER: M Gallagher; S Daly, D de Allende, R Scannell (C Farrell, 63), S Zebo (J Flannery, 68); B Healy, C Casey (N Cronin, 68); J Wycherley (J Loughman, 54), D Barron (S Buckley, 70), S Archer (K Knox, 54); G Coombes (J Jenkins, 63), F Wycherley; J O'Donoghue – captain, J Hodnett (J O'Sullivan, 60), A Kendellen

BENETTON: A Coetzee; R Tavuyara, J Riera, T Menoncello, R Smith; T Albornoz (G Da Re, 21), D Duvenage – captain (C Braley, 56); I Nemer, T Baravalle (H Faiva, 45), N Tetaz (S Ferrari, 60); I Herbst (N Cannone, 50), C Wegner; S Negri (N Piantella, 73), M Zuliani, T Halafihi.

Replacements not used: M Drudi, T Benvenuti

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales)