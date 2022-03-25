Cork City ease past Athlone to maintain 100 percent record

A first-half brace from Ruairí Keating set City on the road to a comfortable win over Athlone Town at Turner's Cross
25 March 2022; Ruairi Keating of Cork City, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with teammate Ronan Hurley during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Cork City and Athlone Town at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 20:32
Andrew Horgan

Cork City 4 Athlone Town 1

Cork City’s four-goal haul ensured they made it four wins out of four in the SSE Airtricity League first division with a formidable display at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

A first-half brace from Ruairí Keating set City on the road to a comfortable victory which sees them extend their lead at the top of the table to three points following Galway’s defeat in Longford.

But for Athlone, who saw Aaron Connolly set off late on, they remain bottom of the standings and without a point after five games.

City manager Colin Healy didn’t quite make his return to the dugout. Instead, he stood next to it and watched on from the back of the Derrynane stand, passing messages onto his coaching staff, who subsequently issued the instructions to the players.

They must have been told to start fast because the Rebel Army almost took the lead within 15 seconds of kick-off.

Barry Coffey picked out Cian Murphy who quickly released Hurley and his cross from the left broke kindly for Murphy but his low strike from the edge of the penalty area was stopped by Athlone's keeper Micheál Schlingermann.

Murphy soon saw a header saved moments before he nodded a Cian Bargary corner over from a few yards during a frantic opening.

City would finally get the goal that they deserved in the seventh minute when centre-back Noah van Geenen failed to cut out a Bargary through ball but from there Keating showed supreme composure to round the advancing Schlingermann before rolling the ball into the net.

Roared on by 2,754 In attendance, the home side continued to attack and by the 18th minute, it was 2-0 as Jonas Hakkinen’s goalbound header was handled inside the box, giving Keating the chance to slot the ball into the bottom left corner for his fourth goal of the season.

And by the 35th minute, it was 3-0 and it was a case of third time lucky for Murphy as, after a well-worked short corner involving Bargary and Kevin O’Connor, defender Ally Gilchrist helped the ball into his path, giving the young striker the chance to nod in from a couple of yards out.

City had only conceded once so far this season heading into this fixture - none in their last four - but Harrington would have to pick the ball out of his net shortly before the half-time break when Carlton Ubaezuonu expertly headed a cross in with the help of the left hand post.

But their hopes of mounting a comeback were quickly dashed at the beginning of the second half when Coffey hammered home City’s fourth after Athlone, who would see substitute Aaron Connolly dismissed in the closing stages, failed to clear their lines and from there the Leesiders cruised to a comfortable victory.

CORK CITY: David Harrington; Jonas Hakkinen, Ally Gilchrist, Kevin O’Connor; Cian Bargary (Oran Crowe 84), Aaron Bolger, Barry Coffey (Josh Honohan 84), Darragh Crowley, Ronan Hurley (Kieran Coates 58); Ruairí Keating (Uniss Kargbo 74), Cian Murphy (Matt Srbely 74).

ATHLONE TOWN: Micheál Schlingermann; Cian Kelly, Noah van Geenen, Aaron McBride, Oisin Duffy; Stephen Kenny, Gary Armstrong (Aaron Connolly 63), Youri Habing (Quincy Nkansah 63); Success Edogun, Thomas Oluwa (Shane Barnes 84), Carlton Ubaezuonu.

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).

Family Notices