Shane Duffy backs Caoimhin Kelleher to grab his opportunity with Ireland

Shane Duffy has backed Caoimhin Kelleher to take care of business for the Republic of Ireland in their upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania after Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers pulled out of Stephen Kenny’s squad.

Bazunu, who has cemented his place as Ireland’s No.1 in the last year with some superb performances, has had to withdraw from the squad to face Belgium and Lithuania with illness while Travers, the main man between the sticks for Bournemouth this season, has been listed as injured.

Kelleher himself was late joining up with the squad in Dublin this week due to illness but is now certain to make just his third appearance for his country - and possibly a fourth - just a month after his starring role for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

This musical chairs in the goalkeeping position has also seen Bohemians’ James Talbot and Max O’Leary of Bristol City drafted in as cover but Duffy laughed off the suggestion that Kelleher is now being wrapped in cotton wool given his primacy.

“Nah, we have three. The two lads coming in now they have a chance. Everyone needs a bit of luck and that’s what they have. They are in the squad and we trust them. Caoimhin is in a good position now, he needed a bit of luck.

“Gavin has performed unbelievably for us and he’s going to be a miss but football is about taking chances. Hopefully Caoimhin will come in and do what he does for Liverpool. We are a bit lucky in that position.”

The last line of defence aside, Kenny has been able to put together a far more settled squad than was the case when he first took over from Mick McCarthy and flooded the side and the wider squad with a glut of younger players.

Duffy had his own spell out of the team when his form plummeted while on loan at Celtic from Brighton & Hove Albion but he has returned to the heart of the defence and is now among a growing number of established names in the XI.

“The squad the manager’s built over the last year, anyone can come in and produce and play. That’s the trust we have among the group. In the last few games we’ve had a bit of continuity in the team and it’s worked. The trust is there.

“We had a camp last summer in Spain and from that moment on it’s been similar squads and the same players. When you play together for longer it gets better and that’s how it’s been over the year. Every time I come in it’s the same faces and it’s exciting.”

If continuity is a buzz word around the team for now then the exception is on the coaching staff where the loss of Anthony Barry and the hiring of QPR’s John Eustace was just the latest tweak to Kenny’s supporting staff.

Barry, who is still on the Chelsea staff but has now joined up with a Belgium team visiting Dublin on Saturday, was afforded significant credit for the upturn in Ireland’s fortunes after he himself assumed the place previously vacated by Damien Duff.

“I can only speak well about Anthony,” said Duffy. “Anthony was great for the team but football moves, people come and go, and that’s a part of the game. John this week has been great. He has fitted right in with us and it’s quite exciting again to have different ideas to add to what we’ve already got.

“I’ve got full respect for Anthony, but I’m really excited about what John can bring to us and to see where we can go from here. If we can add to what we’ve already got, then hopefully it’s exciting times.”