Back-to-back away victories for Wanderers as late winner breaks Cobh resistance while John Caulfield's Tribesman claim all three points in Athlone
LOI First Division: Bray sneak past Ramblers as Longford and Galway win on road too

Tight tussle: Cobh Rambler's Danny O'Connell wins the ball from Bray Wanderers'   Daragh Levinston during the SSE Airtricity First division game at St. Colman's park. Pic:Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 17:10
John O'Shea, Cian O'Connell and Brendan Furlong

Bray Wanderers made it back-to-back away victories courtesy of a Darragh Lynch cracker against Cobh Ramblers.

Due to an issue with power to the ground and floodlights at St. Colman’s Park, the kickoff was delayed until 8:15pm. When the action did commence, Ramblers began the stronger and had a penalty appeal turned away after Danny O’Connell went down in the box.

Cobh had a decent chance on 15 minutes when a Jason Abbott corner was headed just wide by Ben O’Riordan. Bray had their first sighting of goal when a Rob Manley effort on the turn was saved by Cobh keeper Andy O’Donoghue.

But it was Ramblers that were the better side in the first half. On 30 minutes Cobh had a flurry of chances. Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh fired wide for the hosts, after good link up play by O’Connell. While Conor Drinan a few minutes later forced a solid save out of Bray keeper Stephen McGuinness.

The first chance of the second half fell to Cobh and Drinan, who saw his curling strike flash just wide, with Harlain Mbayo hitting the post with a header. Shortly after, Bray's Kurtis Byrne went close.

Danny O’Connell had a great Cobh chance which was saved on 70 minutes.

Bray struck for the winning goal on 80 minutes. Darragh Lynch found the top corner of the net with an absolutely cracking strike from outside the box.

Elsewhere in the First Division, Galway United struck twice in the second-half and saw off a late Athlone onslaught to take all three points on the road, winning 2-1.

John Caulfield's side had substitute Manu Dimas to thank for opening the scoring just before the hour. Six minutes later United went further ahead as Wilson Waweru’s delightful reverse flick ended up in the back of the Athlone net.

Athlone remained spirited with Success Edogun narrowing the gap with five minutes remaining with a crisp finish but it wasn't enough.

In the night's other game, Wexford went down meekly at home as Longford Town toasted their first victory of the season. Dylan Barnett and Ryan Graydon grabbed early goals for the visitors and Aaron Robinson's third 10 minutes from time wrapped up an emphatic victory. 

