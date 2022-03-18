Drogheda take the bragging rights in Louth derby

Dean Williams’ penalty proved the difference as Drogheda United picked up their second league win of the season over local rivals Dundalk at Head In The Game Park.

This was Dundalk’s first league defeat of the campaign but remarkably, Drogheda – who started the evening third from bottom – have now earned two victories in the league to the Lilywhites’ solitary one.

There was little to separate the sides in first half of the 168th Louth derby, but at a push, Dundalk edged the overall play. Drogheda went closest to opening the scoring with Dundalk reliant and grateful for some last ditch defending to preserve their clean sheet in the opening 45 minutes.

Williams and Dane Massey came close to finding the net, but both saw efforts cleared off the line. Pat Hoban had Dundalk’s best opportunity, a shot that whistled wide of goal after good work from John Martin.

Williams' second goal of the season put Drogheda in front. With no Chris Lyons available, he took responsibility when Darragh Nugent was felled in the area shortly after the restart. Greg Sloggett was the guilty party.

The 22-year-old sent Nathan Sheppard the wrong way to elicit the kind of roar rarely heard at Head In The Game Park these days. The Louth derby was alive and kicking. It meant a lot to a Drogheda faithful who have tended to be a distant second best in these games in recent years.

The decibel level may have been raised even further minutes later, had Adam Foley’s 25-yard shot not cannoned off the crossbar and away to safety. Dundalk substitute – and league Player of the Month for February – Steven Bradley then forced Sam Long into a smart save.

He went close again late on but Drogheda held out. There were unfortunate scenes at the full time whistle as sections of both supporters encroached onto the pitch. Some scuffles broke out but were quickly ended by stewards.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Long; Poynton (Quinn, 83), Roughan, Cowan, Massey; Deegan, Clarke; Foley, Nugent, Rooney; Williams (Lyons, 68).

DUNDALK: Sheppard; Macari (McMillan, 71), Connolly, Boyle, Bone; Williams (Doyle, 71), Benson, Sloggett, Adams (Ward, 46); Martin (Bradley, 46), Hoban.

Referee: Rob Hennessy