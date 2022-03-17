UCD end a decade of hurt with Jacqui Potter Cup victory 

UCD ended their decade-long Jacqui Potter Cup final curse as Emma Young and Ellen Atkinson goals in the first 10 minutes propelled them to a 2-1 win over Old Alex at Grange Road and cup glory for the first time since 2012.

It also owed a huge amount to a Laura Gunning penalty stroke save from Sarah Robinson 70 seconds from full time as the students clung on amid a late Alex onslaught.

In so doing, UCD boss Lisa Jacob — alongside Fiona Connery — presided over a unique coaching battle with Alex’s Cathy McKean and Eimear Cregan, the first time all of such protagonists in this final have been female.

“I don’t think about it too much but we were saying between Fiona and myself coming up against Eimear [Cregan] and Cathy [McKean], we would be knocking lumps out of each other as we have in the past!

“There’s no reason why so many more women can’t do it; they just need to lean into that discomfort and go at it because lots of people need to hear from those voices.”

On the field, her side got off to a dream start with Emma Paul laying a ball on a plate for Emma Young to deflect in from a corner. In the 10th minute, it was Atkinson arriving through the middle to get the deftest of touches to double the lead.

Alex got level midway through the second quarter when Mikalya Power won a corner which Jess McGirr was on hand to rebound into the goal.

That was the end of the scoring but far from the end of the drama as Alex pushed on more and more as the second half progressed with McGirr and Nikki Evans going within inches of getting an equaliser.

And they looked to have their chance when Abbie Russell was cut down on the flick spot. Robinson shot toward the corner but Gunning got a big boot out and the ball looped over the bar.

“That was some classic cup match drama!” Jacob added. “I think it is always a pressure thing for the forward in situations like that so close to the end. Fair play to Laura for a brilliant save.”

Gunning was among a number of players stepping up with both sides shy of their international contingents with Irish duty in London this week. It has been the bane of their recent seasons in this cup but everything came together this time around.

“We did really well in the first quarter to get a couple of goals ahead, not having too many circle entries but we made the most of them. Really proud of the squad; we are missing quite a few but we have a big squad and real depth now. Credit to some of the girls who played full games there who were with the 2nds up until December and didn’t look out of place.”

UCD: L Gunning, A Elliott, C Byrne, K Egan, E Lavelle, S Cole, A Naughton, E Paul, E Young, E Atkinson, C Cope Subs: R Kelly, E Ryan, S Young, G Keane, C Theunisz.

Old Alex: H Micklem, E Ryan Doyle, J McGirr, S Robinson, N Evans, N Sweeney, G Estrenjer, E Russell, A Russell, M O’Donnell, O Bools Subs: R Hetherington, L Power, M Power, C Fitzpatrick, A Hetherington.