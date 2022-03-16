Martinez tells Belgian veterans to "clear their heads" as he prepares new-look squad for Dublin date

Roberto Martinez has ordered his excused Belgium global stars to “clear their heads” while he sends their deputies into friendly battle against Ireland on Saturday week.

Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku won’t be at the Aviva Stadium after the Red Devils manager applied a criteria of 50 caps or less to the squad he announces on Friday.

The nation sitting top of Fifa’s rankings have bigger fish to fry than the March window which includes a second friendly against Burkina Faso in Anderlecht on March 29.

Martinez and his staff — which now includes ex-Ireland coach Anthony Barry — will use their Nations League A matches in June and September to fine-tune their final squad preparations for mounting their bid to win a first World Cup in Qatar later this year. They claimed the bronze medal last time out in Russia.

The Belgium boss will instead entrust the likes of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Thorgan Hazard of Borussia Dortmund with seniority in Dublin, expecting their leadership to inspire some of their newer generation.

That the Belgians have a vital Euro U21 qualifier against Denmark which clashes with the Dublin friendly also rules out a cohort of their burgeoning talent – there’s also an injury doubt over Lukaku’s heir in attack, Jérémy Doku – but the Red Devils will have plenty of gems in their ranks.

“There will be no exceptions,” insisted Martinez about his approach to picking his squad despite the likes of Hazard and Lukaku getting limited game-time at Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

“We hatched a plan a long time ago to only call up players with less than 50 caps, so I'm not going to change that now. The past two years during the pandemic have been very taxing on players due to the busy programme of successive international matches.

“Knowing that we are playing a World Cup at the end of this year, it is crucial that the experienced players, who have already had a very busy period for their clubs, are both mentally and physically fresh by then.

"In addition to their normal training schedule, they will be able to spend this period with family and friends, so that they can clear their heads completely “For the past ten or 12 years they were always ready for Belgium, which was sometimes tough.”

The former Wigan Athletic and Everton manager added: “The current group of potential internationals is already very large.

“Even without players with more than 50 caps, I can easily get 30 fully-fledged Red Devils who have international experience.

“It is up to them to take the lead against Ireland and show what they can do. This is the last straight line to the formation of the World Cup squad, so I will be able to collect a lot of information during this stage and the four Nations League matches in June.”