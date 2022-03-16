Mayo manager Horan makes five changes for clash with Tyrone

Aiden O'Shea switched to centre-back for trip to Omagh while David McBrien comes into full-back line for first start of season.
Mayo manager James Horan has shuffled the deck for Saturday's trip to Omagh. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 15:39
Cian Locke

Fresh from their first defeat of the Allianz National Football League campaign, Mayo manager James Horan has made five changes to his side ahead of a crucial meeting with struggling Tyrone in Omagh on Saturday evening.

Horan saw his charges go down by just a point to Division One table-toppers Kerry in Tralee last weekend and the manager has responded by continuing to shuffle his deck both in terms of personnel and positionally. 

While there are five changes to the team, the switch of veteran Aiden O'Shea to centre-back may be the most noteworthy move made by Horan. 

Ballaghdereen's David McBrien comes in at full-back for his first start of the campaign with youngster Donncha McHugh returning alongside him. 

Horan has reshuffled his attack with Fionn McDonagh coming in for Jack Carney, Jason Doherty replacing Diarmuid O'Connor and Paul Towey also named to start at centre-forward. 

Saturday's clash at Healy Park is live on RTÉ 2 (5:45pm) and offers Tyrone a chance to reverse a fitful league run which has seen them win just once in five outings. 

MAYO (vs Tyrone): R Hennelly; L Keegan, D McBrien, D McHugh; O Mullin, A O’Shea, S Coen; J Flynn, M Ruane; F McDonagh, P Towey, F Boland; A Orme, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue. 

Subs: R Byrne, B Harrison, P O'Hora, M Plunkett, R Brickenden, E Hession, K McLoughlin, C O'Shea, C Loftus, J Carney, D Coen.

