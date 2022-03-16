Dreams come true for Shane Fitzgerald in Coral Cup

Buttevant jockey partnered 50-1 outsider Commander Of Fleet to a thrilling victory in a stamina-sapping renewal
Dreams come true for Shane Fitzgerald in Coral Cup

COMMANDER OF FLEET & Shane Fitzgerald with his Dad William & Mother Nora after winning the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 16:10
Darren Norris Cheltenham

In the end, six simple words summed it up. “It’s what dreams are made of,” an elated Shane Fitzgerald said after the Buttevant jockey partnered 50-1 outsider Commander Of Fleet to a thrilling victory in a stamina-sapping renewal of the Coral Cup.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Ashdale Bob set a decent pace in testing conditions but he could give no more when Fastorslow and Commander Of Fleet came to challenged him at the final flight.

A mistake from Commander Of Fleet there did little to help his cause but he rallied bravely and got up in the shadows of the post to give Gordon Elliott his first victory of the week.

“We were a little bit slow jumping off but we crept our way through and I was fairly handy the whole way,” Fitzgerald said. “I was wide with plenty of light everywhere and he was so tough the whole way to the line. He’s just very, very tough and gutsy.

“That’s my third time to ride him and second time to win on him – we seem to have a nice aul partnership and hopefully there’ll be plenty of more days.” Asked about the last flight scare, Fitzgerald replied: “I thought he would come at the last but he didn’t, it was a bit of a scary moment but he picked up and he pulled through, he’s just different class.

“I knew I was up on the line, Darragh (O’Keeffe) a neighbour down home was up besides me (on Fastorslow) and we had a good battle the whole way to the line. It’s unreal.” Reflecting on his first Festival success, Fitzgerald added: “It’s massive, it’s great to be a part of it, it’s great to be getting rides over here and to come out with a winner, it’s hard to explain it to be honest.” 

Elliott wouldn’t have expected his first winner of the week to be a 50-1 outsider but, having missed last year's Festival due to suspension, he was delighted to return to the winner’s enclosure.

"It's great to train any winner here, especially for Gigginstown and it's great for everyone in the yard,” he said.

"It might not have been one we were expecting but that is the game we are in; they are mostly running well. I often get to Thursday with no winner so we weren't panicking.

"I'd say the ground made the difference to this lad, and he was handy throughout. A lot of my others just couldn't handle the ground.

"I don't know much about the jockey, but he's had a few winners for us and seems a nice fella.” 

Paying tribute to Fitzgerald, winning owner Michael O'Leary said: "It was a great ride from Shane. I thought he had him in the right position the whole way round and he battled on up the hill.

"I think it's testament to not just Gordon but the whole team in Cullentra. They had a tough year last year, but they're back here with lots of good horses. The team work incredibly hard and this vindicates the hard work they put in last year."

