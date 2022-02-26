Darragh McElhinney lives up to the billing at National Indoors in memorable 3,000m final

It was a race that promised much and fully delivered – the class of Darragh McElhinney and the precocity of Nick Griggs serving up a memorable men’s 3000m clash on day one of the National Indoor Athletics Championships in Abbotstown.

With a vastly superior personal best, the pressure was firmly heaped on McElhinney’s shoulders, but if the 21-year-old UCD athlete felt it then he certainly didn’t show it. The Glengarriff native unleashed a five-lap clinic over the final kilometre that slowly squeezed the strength and speed out of his 17-year-old rival, coming home in splendid isolation in 8:02.84, with Griggs a strong second in 8:05.83.

The early pace was relatively pedestrian, and things only got serious when Keelan Kilrehill cranked up the tempo with 1200m to run. McElhinney then surged past with 1000m to go, injecting a strong surge that only Griggs could initially match. But it was a short-lived thing for the youngster, with McElhinney breaking away with three laps remaining and extending his advantage thereafter.

His last kilometre was covered in a blazing 2:26.

Darragh McElhinney (UCD AC) and Nick Griggs (Mid Ulster AC) pay their mutual respects after the race. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Elsewhere Sarah Lavin of Emerald AC lived up to her favourite’s tag in the women’s 60m hurdles, clocking 8.12 to beat Kate Doherty, who dead-heated with Lilly-Ann O’Hora for silver, both clocking 8.27.

The men’s 60m hurdles saw Gerard O’Donnell of Carrick on Shannon and Matthew Behan of Crusaders continue their lengthy rivalry, but O’Donnell’s race all but came to an end at the first hurdle after a mistimed approach. Behan duly seized the advantage and took gold in 8.14, with Valantinos Goularas second in 8.25 and O’Donnell third in 8.39.

In the women’s 200m, Sharlene Mawdsley put the heartbreak of last summer firmly behind her and claimed the national title with a performance of composed class, the 23-year-old clocking 24.05 to come home well clear of Killarney Valley’s Sarah Leahy, who matched Mawdsley until the home straight but had to settle for silver with 24.31.

It had been five years since Mawdsley won her first – and until today her only – national senior indoor title at the age of just 18, and in the years since the Newport athlete had bounced back from serious injury and the disappointment of being left off the Irish mixed 4x400m team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Mawdsley had helped the team qualify at last year’s World Relays but wasn’t selected after dropping out of the national 400m final.

There was a high-quality clash in the men’s 200m final where Robert McDonnell of Galway City Harriers edged Marcus Lawler of Clonliffe, McDonnell utilising lane six to its full advantage in the latter stages and pulling clear of Lawler up the home straight. He clocked 20.86 to the Carlow man’s 21.06.

Sarah Lavin (Emerald A.C) on her way to the finishing line in the Women’s 60m Hurdles final. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Farranfore’s David Kenny proved a class apart in the men’s 5000m race walk, powering away from fellow Olympian Brendan Boyce and winning in 19:36.38 to Boyce’s 21:05.24. Kate Veale of West Waterford was a dominant winner of the women’s 3000m race walk in 13:32.04.

Raheny’s Eric Favors continued his fine form with a 19.48m effort to take gold in the men’s shot put, with James Kelly next best with 17.33m. Sarah Buggy was again a class apart in the women’s triple jump, the St Abban’s athlete jumping 13.05m to win her 16th national title, counting indoors and outdoors.

Ellen McCartney of City of Lisburn impressed in the women’s pole vault, clearing 4.00m to take gold ahead of Leevale’s Una Brice, who had a best of 3.50m. Bandon’s Shane Howard took gold in the men’s long jump with 7.47m ahead of Leevale’s Reece Ademola (7.40m), with former champion Adam McMullen third with 7.16m.

David Cussen of Old Abbey won the men’s high jump with a best of 2.15m, ahead of Le Chéile’s Ciaran Connolly (2.05m). Zoe Mohan of Cushinstown AC took victory in the women’s weight for distance with 6.67m.

In the men’s 400m heats, there was a noteworthy return to racing from Brian Gregan, who had been Ireland’s top performer on the track at the 2017 World Championships but whose ability was shackled by multiple injuries in the years since. He clocked 47.69 to advance to Sunday’s final, but will have to be near his best to defeat Tokyo Olympian Cillin Greene, who was quickest to advance with 47.22.

Phil Healy was utterly in command in her heat of the women’s 400m, winning in 54.87, with fellow Olympian Sophie Becker the quickest overall qualifier with 54.77.

Elsewhere, Abdel Laadjel broke the Irish men’s indoor U20 record for 5000m last night, the Providence College student clocking 14:12.73 at the Big East meeting in Chicago to better a mark previously held by Darragh McElhinney at 14:13.67.